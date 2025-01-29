"Pete Alonso is one of my best friends" - Mets All-Star gets real about ex-teammate's free agency scenario

New York Mets utility man Jeff McNeil opened up about Pete Alonso's free agency this winter and expressed his desire to play alongside him.

The 32-year-old has spent his entire career in New York and played alongside Alonso for the last six years. Om MLB Hot Stove, McNeil spoke about his friendship with Alonso and wished him the best for the future:

"Pete, he's had a tremendous Mets career. I'm super happy for him and he has that right to test free agency. I've talked to him a little bit, I just want to wish him all the best, do whatever is best for him and his family. I hope that he's a Met.

"He is one of my best friends that I've ever played with and I would love to have him around, but I want what is best for him."

Speaking on his role with the Mets for the upcoming season, McNeil said:

"I think I'n going to play a lot of second base. They haven't told me a whole lot but just looking at the roster, there's not a whole lot of room in the outfield. We made some great outfield moves so it's looking like I'm going to play a lot of second base, but I still do have that versatility.

"If someone needs to go down the outfield, I'm able to move to left or right, kind of feel comfortable anywhere. I probably do feel the most comfortable at second base."

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets still remain locked in their ongoing negotiations for a new contractm, which has lasted for months now. With Alonso declining a $158 million contract extension last year, the front office isn't willing to make the same offer again.

Alonso's free agency has turned out to be one of the longest and most frustrating ones this offseason. However, with only a month remaining until Spring Training, the situation should get resolved in one way or another. The only question is whether his future will be with the Mets or elsewhere.

MLB insider blames Pete Alonso and his agent for stalled extension negatiations with the Mets

While negotiations between Pete Alonso and the New York Mets have dragged on for a while, many fans have blamed owner Steve Cohen for not giving the slugger the contract he wants.

However, MLB insider Sal Licata believes that the blame lies on Alonso and his agent,:

"If the Mets really didn't want Pete back, then why would Steve Cohen even bother with this 'exhausting' negotiation? They do want him back, they just want him back at fair market value. ... To put the blame on Stearns or Cohen, that's just foolish. This is on Pete Alonso, not the Mets."

All things said, it's clear that the Mets want Alonso back, but they have drawn a line that they aren't willing to cross. It now depends on whether Alonso will be open to changing terms to remain in New York.

