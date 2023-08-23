New York Mets star Pete Alonso has made it clear that any discussions about a trade to the Milwaukee Brewers have not changed his love for the team and the city.

Recent rumors suggest that Alonso was close to being traded to the Brewers ahead of deadline day at the beginning of the month. Despite the news, the Mets slugger remains passionate and focused on remaining in New York and stated his love for the team.

The Mets selected Alonso in the 2016 MLB Draft and he has since gone on to make his way up the ranks to earn his MLB debut in 2019. Since then, he has been one of the best players for them, winning the Rookie of the Year award as well as being the MLB home run leader in his debut season.

He has made the All-Star team three times and was also the NL RBI leader last season. He continues to be one of their best players.

However, in a trade window in which the Mets turned out to be one of the biggest sellers, they reportedly discussed the possibility of trading Alonso after interest from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Reports suggest that the Mets management seriously considered trading their star as they made big changes to the star-studded roster. Yet, Alonso remains unbothered by the news and reaffirmed his love for the team recently.

“Being a Met, it’s the only thing I know,” Alonso said. “And I love being a Met. I take pride in putting on the jersey every day and representing the city of New York.”

Pete Alonso has uncharacteristic outing as Mets fall to Braves

After a convincing win over the Atlanta Braves in their series opener on Monday, the New York Mets fell to a defeat in the second game, which has tied the series between the two teams.

Moreover, first baseman Pete Alonso had an uncharacteristically quiet night, failing to record a single hit in three at-bats on the night. While he has made his devotion to the team clear through the media, he will raring to get back on track soon and show his value to the team.