Pete Alonso reveals unexpected free agency hurdle, draws parallels with Alex Bregman, Blake Snell, Matt Chapman, Carlos Correa

The New York Mets were able to bring Pete Alonso back to their clubhouse on a two-year, $54 million deal earlier this month, bringing an end to his long, drawn-out free agency saga. The 30-year-old was considered one of the most coveted free agents of this offseason, but he did not really generate any serious interest from any other teams besides the Mets.

Ad

Pete Alonso recently stated that the qualifying offer from the New York Mets at the start of the offseason had played a big role in the subdued interest for his services, something that he did not foresee. He cited that Alex Bregman, Blake Snell, Matt Chapman, and Carlos Correa had all shared the same fate before him. He agreed to his current deal with the Mets so he can secure a long-term contract later on.

Ad

Trending

Pete Alonso reported for the Mets spring training camp in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He discussed the hurdles he faced as a free agent during the offseason at a press conference with the media on Monday. [2:20 - 4:56]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

"The qualifying offer definitely had an impact. That's one thing I didn't really expect," Alonso said. "You had a ton of guys that have had it, especially right around age 30. Correa, Chapman, Snell, and a couple of other guys [like] Bregman having some Q.O. issues during free agency. So, it's more of a structure thing. Kind of like a bridge, just to get to the next contract."

Ad

Incidentally, Pete Alonso, Carlos Correa, Matt Chapman, Blake Snell, and Alex Bregman are all represented by Scott Boras.

Looking forward to having a runway this year: Pete Alonso confident of producing a strong 2025 season

Alonso has spent his entire major league career with the Mets so far (Image Source: IMAGN)

Pete Alonso did not have a particularly good season for the New York Mets in 2024, which certainly did not help him drive up his market value in the final year before reaching free agency. Alonso is confident that he will have a strong campaign in 2025 after making some tweaks to his swing during the offseason.

Ad

"I've worked a lot on some certain things like swing mechanics that kind of persisted. Bad habits leaked out, obviously, during the games. I didn't have my best year. It's no secret," he said "But, for me, I'm just happy that I was able to make those adjustments. And I'm really looking forward to having a runway this year."

Alonso will receive $30 million in wages from the Mets for the upcoming season and has an opt-out clause at the end of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback