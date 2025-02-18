Pete Alonso's $54,000,000 Mets deal signals bleak future for free agents, says Nathaniel Lowe

Pete Alonso's short-term re-signing with the New York Mets has caused quite a commotion. The move signified the bleak future that first basemen await, at least from the point of view of former World Series champion Nathaniel Lowe.

Ad

After a roller coaster of an offseason, Pete Alonso decided to sign a two-year, $54 million deal to come back to the Mets. Fellow first baseman Lowe, however, heed warning for what is perhaps about to unfold in upcoming offseasons.

In a recent episode of The Chris Rose Rotation podcast, Lowe said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's [Pete Alonso] the premier right handed power bat in this free agent class—and he essentially only got a one-year deal," Lowe said. "I get it. $20 million with a $10 million bonus is awesome. But what does that tell the rest of the upcoming free agents." (35:30)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Further, Nathaniel Lowe questioned whether or not first basemen are still a necessity in the market and if long-term contracts would still be handed out for the role.

"Does that say that six or eight year deals are off the table? I'm hitting free agency in two years. What does this mean for me? What do I have to get excited for? For the short run, I think Pete Alonso's contract is good."

Ad

"However, the way that it went down between him and the ownership, given that he hit 34 home runs and 88 RBIs on his down year is too bad. That's just the way the industry is going," Lowe added.

Nathaniel Lowe unfazed by Pete Alonso saga

When asked about what Pete Alonso's contract drama signified for first basemen, Nathaniel Lowe remained steadfast about producing at the highest level in spite of a lukewarm approach towards the position's salary. Lowe even cited three-time Gold Glove winner Christian Walker to exemplify the market for first basemen.

Ad

"I mean, Christian Walker only got a three-year deal as well, and he's a premier defender. I'm going to enjoy where I'm at today, I'll just smash it this year and I'll do my best to help my team win. There's still a lot I have to accomplish and add to my resume. The chips are going to fall where they may." (37:25 in the aforementioned video)

Lowe gave out the spirited statement in anticipation of his free agency at the end of 2026. The first baseman made his MLB debut in 2019 for the Tampa Bay Rays. He's now set to play the remaining two years of his MLB contract with the Washington Nationals with his salary being set at $10.3 million through arbitration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback