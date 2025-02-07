Pete Alonso’s Mets reunion draws 2-word response from $4.6 million teammate David Peterson

New York Mets and first baseman Pete Alonso has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal worth $54 million. The deal, which was reported on Wednesday, includes a player option for the 2026 season, allowing Alonso to become a free agent once again.

With a signing bonus of $10 million and $30 million overall for the 2025 season, Alonso becomes the highest-earning first baseman in the majors per average annual value.

Upon learning this new development, one of his teammates rejoiced in the fact that the "Polar Bear" was coming back. Starting pitcher David Peterson, who also re-signed with the team on a one-year $4.6 million deal to avoid arbitration back in January, reshared a graphic of Alonso that said "He's Back" on his Instagram story and wrote:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Let's go!!"

Peterson's Instagram story

Peterson, who broke into the big leagues one year after Alonso and has spent his entire career with the Mets, had his best year to date in 2024. He went 10-3 with a 2.90 ERA in 21 starts.

Pete Alonso was offered two deals to select from by Mets

There were deals on the table for Pete Alonso to select from. The one was a two-year deal, which he agreed on and the other one was a three-year, $85 million deal with heavy deferrals. Even this deal included opt-outs for 2026 and 2027. The present-day value of this deal comes out to around three years, $71 million.

One of the reasons why Alonso had so much less traction during the offseason was because there was a qualifying offer attached to him, which means teams that wanted him would have to give up a compensatory draft pick.

Interestingly, the Mets and Alonso have also previously negotiated an extension with the club offering the first baseman a seven-year, $158 million offer in 2023. However, the first baseman turned it down.

While Pete Alonso didn't get the long-term deal he was after this offseason, he has bet on himself to outperform projections, become a free agent again, and finally get the long-term deal he is after. This will be similar to Blake Snell, who opted out of his two-year, $62 million contract with the San Francisco Giants this offseason, to sign a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers.

Both Snell and Alonso are represented by Scott Boras. At the moment, the best way for Alonso to go about this deal will be do well in 2025, so that he can opt out and test the free agency again next offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback