Pete Alonso sends emotional 3-word message after receiving unexpected gift from Mets teammate's wife

Pete Alonso is back with the New York Mets after signing a two-year contract on Feb. 12. Alonso has been one of the faces of the New York Mets for the last few years, but this is now a loaded roster.

Ad

The New York Mets are currently holding Spring Training in Florida, and Pete Alonso has been working with his new teammates in preparation for the 2025 season. On Friday, a Mets beat writer, Tim Healey, captured a special moment that took place in the locker room.

Expand Post

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After a workout, players started to notice that there were mystery loaves of bread in their lockers, and they were coming from the wife of Ryne Stanek. After Pete Alonso got one, he embraced his teammate and had a three-word response to capture his feelings.

"I love you," said Pete Alonso.

The New York Mets advanced to the NLCS a season ago, and Alonso was a huge part of that postseason run. The slugging first baseman belted 34 home runs and drove in 88 runs a year ago in the regular season and the Mets are hoping to get the same production from Alonso in 2025.

Ad

Pete Alonso expresses "disbelief" in Juan Soto joining New York Mets

Pete Alonso will be playing with many familiar faces during the 2025 MLB season, but there is also one big newcomer. All-Star Juan Soto chose the New York Mets over several other suitors, a move that Alonso couldn't believe at first.

Alonso joined the "Meet at the Apple" podcast on Wednesday and had some interesting comments when asked about Soto.

Ad

"I'm just so used to playing against him; it was like, 'Wow! I have the potential to be on the same team,'" he said. "For me, I couldn't wrap my mind around it at first. But then, when things kind of got serious in my contract talks and I was granted Juan being back here, it was great." -Pete Alonso on Juan Soto.

Ad

The New York Mets are one of the favorites to win the NL East Division this season and Alonso is a big reason why. Alonso will also have more help from his new teammates, something that hasn't always been the case during his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback