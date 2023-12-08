Pete Alonso Trade: Mets waiting on extension talks with free agency looming large for star slugger

New York Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso is expected to be a free agent following the 2024 season. He is expected to draw interest from several teams, but will the Mets let him get that far?

The two sides have not yet discussed a long-term extension this offseason. Owner Steve Cohen hopes to get to that at some point this year, as Alonso is one of the best sluggers in the league.

"[Alonso is] with us for another year. We hope we work things out" stated Cohen.

In 2023, Pete Alonso had a solid year at the plate. He appeared in 154 games and hit .217/.318/.504 with 46 home runs and 118 RBIs. While his batting average was a career-low, he was seven home runs short of tying a career-high.

The Mets are not looking to move on from Pete Alonso this year

New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies

While many underachieving teams will often make a drastic decision, like trading away one of their superstars, the Mets do not have that in the plans. They see Pete Alonso as their starting first baseman heading into Opening Day.

It would be tough to move on from somebody who has been a cornerstone of the organization since he arrived in 2019. During his five-year career, he has become a three-time All-Star, NL Rookie of the Year, MLB Home Run leader, and NL RBI leader.

Alonso has also won the Home Run Derby twice (2019 & 2021). The Florida Gator product has been a slugging machine since he entered the league and does not look to be stopping anytime soon.

If the Mets want to keep Alonso long-term, they will have to offer him a deal he cannot turn down. He is too valuable to this team to let walk in free agency.

