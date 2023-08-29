Pete Alonso Trade Rumors: MLB Insider reports Mets superstar could be moved in offseason

According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, the New York Mets could trade away slugger Pete Alonso this offseason. The 28-year-old first baseman is entering his final season of arbitration eligibility, with both sides reportedly not close to reaching a contract extension in recent years.

As reported by Nightengale, several executives across the league believe that the likelihood of a Pete Alonso trade this winter is high. The Mets have reportedly told teams that the three-time All-Star is available after contract extension talks have stalled.

The idea of the team trading away their superstar first baseman who is in his prime may seem farfetched, however, it appears that the Mets are looking to restock their prospect pool. Based on their trade deadline moves, the team is clearly looking to develop a new era of Mets baseball.

Another reason why the New York Mets may look to move on from Pete Alonso is the quote that Max Scherzer gave following his trade to the Texas Rangers. According to the future Hall of Famer, Mets general manager Billy Eppler told Scherzer that the club will be looking to load up to contend in 2025 or 2026.

If Max Scherzer's words are true, it would make sense that the team would be looking to move Alonso with time remaining on his contract to fetch a higher trade package in return.

What could a trade involving Pete Alonso look like?

If the New York Mets are indeed looking to trade Alonso, they will likely receive calls from nearly every team across the league. A hard-hitter who is in the middle of his prime, Alonso has developed into arguably the best home run hitter in the game.

In five seasons with New York, Alonso has hit 185 home runs with his career-high coming during his rookie season when he hit 53 long balls. Alonso leads all batters in total home runs since 2019, ahead of the likes of Matt Olson and Aaron Judge, who are second and third respectively.

The Mets will likely be looking for multiple solid prospects, or even an established young player or two. New York would hope to land a high-end prospect in a similar fashion as they did when they moved Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.