Pete Alonso Trade Update: Mets open to entertaining offers for star slugger, per MLB insider

It seems that there is a chance that the New York Mets could move on from their superstar slugger Pete Alonso. The All-Star first baseman, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024 campaign, has been mentioned in trade rumors since last season.

Now, it appears that Pete Alonso could find himself in a new uniform before signing a new contract. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, several General Managers across the league believe that the club is willing to listen to offers on the hard-hitting first baseman.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“No team, publicly or privately, said they were engaged in trade talks with the Mets for All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso during the winter meetings, but several GMs believe the Mets will listen to offers.” @Mets #LGM" - @Tobycooklyn

It is believed that the New York Mets are open to trading Alonso before he hits free agency. However, Nightengale has stated that there were no conversations regarding the All-Star slugger during the MLB Winter Meetings.

It remains what it would take for the New York Mets to move on from Pete Alonso, however, given some of their moves from last season's trade deadline, it would likely require a high-end prospect or two.

At the 2023 trade deadline, the New York Mets opted to move on from some of their high-priced veterans, including Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. In return for the future Hall of Fame pitchers, the Mets received minor league outfielders Ryan Clifford and Drew Gilbert from the Houston Astros, as well as Luisangel Acuña from the Texas Rangers.

Expand Tweet

"Mets fans hating on these trades are such casuals bro. Verlander is 40, Scherzer is 39, Robertson is 37. Your getting legit top 50-100 prospects in the MLB and stocking up your top 10. Mets went from a mid-below to a top 5 farm system in 2 weeks for old expiring pitchers" - @LouieBellina

Nightengale also noted that there have not been contract extension talks regarding Pete Alonso

While there have been rumors over the past year that the two parties were interested in a potential extension, Nightengale reports that there have not been any contract discussions this offseason.

It was believed that the number of years that Alonso was seeking was the issue for the New York Mets last season. Now, in the wake of the monstrous Shohei Ohtani contract, it remains to be seen what Alonso's asking price will be for his next deal.

Expand Tweet

"This incredible Ohtani contract has me asking now... what will this do to the next contract Pete Alonso signs? Surely his price just went up, i'm sure Mr. Boras would see it that way. Alonso is one guy I do NOT want the Mets to let get away, ie Seaver. #ExtendAlonso #LGM #LFGM" - @bigaudio62

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.