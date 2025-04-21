Pete Alonso & wife Haley hit a home run with sweet gender reveal; MLB wives react with love

Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso, who married his lontime girlfriend Haley at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tampa on Nov 12, 2021, shared an endearing social media post of a sweet gender reveal of their first child together.
The post contained the same image twice, once in black & white contrast and the other time colored, revealing the gender of their soon-to-be born kid. The couple is seen holding a blue colored baby cloth with an easter bunny drawn on it.
Take a look at the post here, captioned:
"Baby alonso is a … 🦋🌸 "
The wives of Carlos Rodon (Ashley), Francisco Lindor (Katia), and A.J. Minter (Anna Hardee) were quick to react to the sweet gender reveal post by the Alonsos. Their comments read:
Ashley: "Oh my gosh!! Congratulations!!"
Katia: " 2025 baby boy crew "
Anna: "Baby boy is already so loved!💙 "
Pete Alonso has been having an amazing 2025 MLB season with the Mets. He has .346 batting average, with six home runs, 24 RBIs, 1.220 OPS and 27 hits off 73 at-bats in 21 games. The Mets have been dominant in both departments.
They are comfortably atop the NL East and are 7-3 in 10 games, having completed an emphatic series sweep against the Cardinals on Sunday. The Mets outscored the Cardinals 19-9 in a four-game series.
Alonso has been a major driving force for the Mets and continues to lead the offensive charts for the team.
Pete Alonso and his wife, Haley, had made their pregnancy announcement with a sweet photoshoot
Pete Alonso and Haley shared some images from an endearing pregnancy announcement photoshoot on April 4. The couple is seen observed joyously holding each other and showcasing the baby's sonogram image.
Take a look at the post here, captioned as:
"Baby alonso 2025 🤍 we can’t wait for this next chapter of becoming mom and dad."
Alonso and his fellow Mets teammates now welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to the Citi Field for a three-game series, starting Monday.