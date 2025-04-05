Pete Alonso and wife Haley reveal joyful pregnancy news years after surviving life-threatening car crash

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso met his wife, Haley, in 2015 while he was playing in the Cape Cod League in the summer. The two quickly hit it off and kept their relationship going as they went to different colleges.

Ad

Alonso went to the University of Florida while Haley attended Michigan State. They were able to make their long-distance relationship work, and in 2021, the couple got married.

The two do not have any kids yet, but that is soon to change. Haley was happy to announce on her Instagram that she was expecting their first child.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Baby Alonso 2025. We can't wait for this next chapter of becoming mom and dad" said Haley.

Ad

Trending

Ad

This is an exciting time for the Alonso family. However, they are not the only ones who had baby news this week. Francisco Lindor and his wife had their third child, Koa, on Sunday.

The Mets now have another new fan with Lindor's son. Soon, the club will have another one when Haley gives birth.

This is fantastic news for Pete Alonso and his wife. There was a time a few years ago when his life flashed before his eyes, and he was not sure he was going to make it through.

Ad

Pete Alonso and his wife escape life-threatening injuries during a 2022 car crash

Pete Alonso and His Wife Haley (Photo via IMAGN)

During spring training in 2022, Pete Alonso was involved in a scary accident that almost cost the Mets' slugger his life. Another driver ran a red light at an intersection and slammed into his truck.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alonso's truck flipped over three times and landed on its side, leaving him trapped. Fortunately, he was able to kick out the front windshield so that he could exit the vehicle.

His wife, Haley, was driving behind him at the time. She called the authorities, flagged down a passerby for help, and then went and corralled the couple's dogs.

Car parts were scattered across the road, and it was quite the scene. Luckily, Alonso was able to escape with just a few scrapes. However, the emotional toll was much larger, and that was hard for the slugger to get over.

Alosno was then able to join his teammates at spring training. Later that season, he played in all but two regular-season games. During that stretch, he hit .271/.352/.518 with 40 home runs and 131 runs batted in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More