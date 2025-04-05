Pete Alonso and wife Haley reveal joyful pregnancy news years after surviving life-threatening car crash

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso met his wife, Haley, in 2015 while he was playing in the Cape Cod League in the summer. The two quickly hit it off and kept their relationship going as they went to different colleges.
Alonso went to the University of Florida while Haley attended Michigan State. They were able to make their long-distance relationship work, and in 2021, the couple got married.
The two do not have any kids yet, but that is soon to change. Haley was happy to announce on her Instagram that she was expecting their first child.
"Baby Alonso 2025. We can't wait for this next chapter of becoming mom and dad" said Haley.
This is an exciting time for the Alonso family. However, they are not the only ones who had baby news this week. Francisco Lindor and his wife had their third child, Koa, on Sunday.
The Mets now have another new fan with Lindor's son. Soon, the club will have another one when Haley gives birth.
This is fantastic news for Pete Alonso and his wife. There was a time a few years ago when his life flashed before his eyes, and he was not sure he was going to make it through.
Pete Alonso and his wife escape life-threatening injuries during a 2022 car crash
During spring training in 2022, Pete Alonso was involved in a scary accident that almost cost the Mets' slugger his life. Another driver ran a red light at an intersection and slammed into his truck.
Alonso's truck flipped over three times and landed on its side, leaving him trapped. Fortunately, he was able to kick out the front windshield so that he could exit the vehicle.
His wife, Haley, was driving behind him at the time. She called the authorities, flagged down a passerby for help, and then went and corralled the couple's dogs.
Car parts were scattered across the road, and it was quite the scene. Luckily, Alonso was able to escape with just a few scrapes. However, the emotional toll was much larger, and that was hard for the slugger to get over.
Alosno was then able to join his teammates at spring training. Later that season, he played in all but two regular-season games. During that stretch, he hit .271/.352/.518 with 40 home runs and 131 runs batted in.