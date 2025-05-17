  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Pete Crow-Armstrong lands in elite company with Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Shohei Ohtani 

Pete Crow-Armstrong lands in elite company with Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Shohei Ohtani 

By Nishant Borooah
Modified May 17, 2025 05:07 GMT
Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs bats in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field (Source: Getty)
Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs bats in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field (Source: Getty)

With a quarter of the 2025 MLB season already played, Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has emerged as one of the most valuable players this year. In what will be his first full season in the MLB, the 23-year-old has helped the Cubs to the top of their division with a 26-19 record as the standout player in the team.

Ad

Since making his major league debut with the club in 2023, Pete Crow-Armstrong has made his name as one of the most exciting young talents in the game. This season, his consistent numbers from the plate and impressive defense have made him an early contender for the NL MVP award, putting him ahead of stars like Shohei Ohtani and Bobby Witt Jr.

Crow-Armstrong's form this season was nicely captured during Friday's 13-3 win over the White Sox, where the outfielder drove in six runs. Batting leadoff in Ian Happ's absence, the young phenom tied the franchise record by recording six RBIs from the top of the lineup.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With one dominant performance after another, Crow-Armstrong is currently ranked the second most valuable player in baseball, only behind Aaron Judge (via FanGraphs).

Ad

Crow-Armstrong is currently hitting a .282 average with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs for the season. His latest performance sees him with 2.8 wins above replacement according to FanGraphs, which ranks at the top of the NL.

The Cubs outfielder's contract currently runs until 2028, after which he will likely sign a mega contract if he enters free agency. Chicago's front office is expected to extend their young star at the end of the season and will be hoping to tie him down before his value exceeds their budget.

Ad

Pete Crow-Armstrong hails Cubs' fighting spirit after emphatic win over White Sox

The Cubs started their series against cross-town rivals Chicago White Sox with a commanding 13-victory on Friday afternoon. Speaking postgame to MLB Network's Taylor McGregor, Pete Crow-Armstrong praised the team's ability to fight back despite falling behind in the early stages:

"We love playing from being behind, and that's okay. I'm starting to learn but what this lineup does such a good job of is we don't feel like we're in any rush to go score some runs."
Ad

While the White Sox took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, the Cubs drove in six runs in the second thanks to Crow-Armstrong's three-run homer. The outfielder added an RBI single in the sixth before hitting a two-run single in the seventh to cap off another stellar performance in the MLB.

About the author
Nishant Borooah

Nishant Borooah

Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.

Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.

Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.

One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.

Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications