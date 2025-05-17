Pete Crow-Armstrong lands in elite company with Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Shohei Ohtani 

With a quarter of the 2025 MLB season already played, Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has emerged as one of the most valuable players this year. In what will be his first full season in the MLB, the 23-year-old has helped the Cubs to the top of their division with a 26-19 record as the standout player in the team.

Since making his major league debut with the club in 2023, Pete Crow-Armstrong has made his name as one of the most exciting young talents in the game. This season, his consistent numbers from the plate and impressive defense have made him an early contender for the NL MVP award, putting him ahead of stars like Shohei Ohtani and Bobby Witt Jr.

Crow-Armstrong's form this season was nicely captured during Friday's 13-3 win over the White Sox, where the outfielder drove in six runs. Batting leadoff in Ian Happ's absence, the young phenom tied the franchise record by recording six RBIs from the top of the lineup.

With one dominant performance after another, Crow-Armstrong is currently ranked the second most valuable player in baseball, only behind Aaron Judge (via FanGraphs).

Crow-Armstrong is currently hitting a .282 average with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs for the season. His latest performance sees him with 2.8 wins above replacement according to FanGraphs, which ranks at the top of the NL.

The Cubs outfielder's contract currently runs until 2028, after which he will likely sign a mega contract if he enters free agency. Chicago's front office is expected to extend their young star at the end of the season and will be hoping to tie him down before his value exceeds their budget.

Pete Crow-Armstrong hails Cubs' fighting spirit after emphatic win over White Sox

The Cubs started their series against cross-town rivals Chicago White Sox with a commanding 13-victory on Friday afternoon. Speaking postgame to MLB Network's Taylor McGregor, Pete Crow-Armstrong praised the team's ability to fight back despite falling behind in the early stages:

"We love playing from being behind, and that's okay. I'm starting to learn but what this lineup does such a good job of is we don't feel like we're in any rush to go score some runs."

While the White Sox took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, the Cubs drove in six runs in the second thanks to Crow-Armstrong's three-run homer. The outfielder added an RBI single in the sixth before hitting a two-run single in the seventh to cap off another stellar performance in the MLB.

