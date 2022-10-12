San Francisco Giants New GM Pete Putila's Salary for 2022

The San Francisco Giants made their first move of the offseason on Monday by announcing that Pete Putila had been hired as the club's new GM. The 33-year-old has been serving as the Assistant General Manager for the Houston Astros for the past three seasons and will now receive his first opportunity as a GM with the Giants.

Thank you for your hard work during the past 12 seasons. Congratulations to assistant general manager Pete Putila on being named the newest @SFGiants GM!

Pete Putila will replace Scott Harris, who left the club less than a month ago to take over as the President of Baseball Operations for the Detroit Tigers. The signing was announced by Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi. The move will fill the vacant role before General Manager meetings that are held in the second week of November.

Who is Pete Putila?

Putila has been working in the MLB for the past 12 years, all of them with the Houston Astros. He was hired by the Astros in 2011 as a baseball operations intern before climbing his way up the organization and eventually becoming the Assistant General Manager.

Putila spent much of his time with Houston in player development, something the Giants have struggled with recently. The move will likely aide San Francisco's farm system.

Losing Pete Putila is enormous for the Astros. He deserves a massive amount of credit for helping to institute their player development infrastructure.

What is Putila's salary with the Giants?

While there is currently no specific information about Putila's contract or salary, we can assume a window where his salary would fall. According to a league source, most MLB General Managers make between $500,000 and $2 million annually. Only a few GMs, such as the New York Yankees' Brian Cashman and Mike Rizzo of the Washington Nationals, are said to make more than $2 million.

Given that this will be Putila's first time as a GM, it's safe to assume that he is closer to the $500,000 than the $3 million that Cashman brings home.

