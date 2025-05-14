Pete Rose’s son makes emotions clear after MLB removes Reds legend from ineligible list

Pete Rose, along with many other deceased baseball players, is no longer banned for life. The MLB commissioner made a stark change on Tuesday evening when he announced that the lifetime ban ends when a player dies.

This opens the former MLB star and the league's all-time hit leader to a potential Hall of Fame berth down the road. If nothing else, it is a welcome thing for the family of Rose, who passed away just last fall.

Rose's son, named after the Cincinnati Reds star, said:

"Definitely a long time overdue, I mean it's a great day to be a Cincinnati Reds fan and an even better day to be a Pete Rose fan. Obviously thrilled about the news.

"It stinks that Dad's not here, and Dad's not going to be back, and Dad can't be here to enjoy it, but it's definitely great news to hear. Anything positive for Dad is always a good thing in our family."

He reiterated that this was long overdue and said he's grateful that Rob Manfred decided to do this. He believes it could get his father into the Hall of Fame, but admitted that that's a conversation for another day.

Rose Jr. added:

"We're just excited to go down to the ballpark and celebrate Pops and do all that kind of stuff. It's great, we're all happy about it. The city of Cincinnati's buzzing about it, it would be so much more special if Dad was here and was able to enjoy it. As a family, we just wish he was still here to be able to do that."

Rose also played for the Philadelphia Phillies and briefly the Montreal Expos during his 24-year career.

Ex-commissioner's son rips MLB for Pete Rose decision

Bart Giamatti, the MLB commissioner in 1989, permanently banned Pete Rose for betting on baseball games while he was a player. His son, Marcus, is now very upset with Rob Manfred's decision to undo that.

Pete Rose has been reinstated (Imagn)

He said, via USA Today:

“It’s a serious dark day for baseball. For my dad, it was all about defending the integrity of baseball. Now, without integrity, I believe the game of baseball, as we know it, will cease to exist. How, without integrity, will the fans ever entrust the purity of the game."

Marcus Giamatti believes that fair play and integrity will be compromised by not maintaining a hard stance against Rose. He thinks it opens the door to things baseball might regret in the future, and that fans will lose out the most.

