Peter Angelos Death: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred issues statement after longtime Orioles owner passes dies at 94

On Saturday, news broke that longtime Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos had passed away. Angelos was 94 and had been battling illness for the last few years, causing him to step away from the team.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made a statement in lieu of the recent passing. In the statement, Manfred says that he will always remember Peter for the support he gave him when he was first coming into office in 2014.

Manfred then gave his condolences to the Angelos family on behalf of the league. Peter Angelos' legacy will live on through his wife, Georgia, and his two sons, John and Louis.

Baltimore's future after Peter Angelos' death

Orioles Owner David Rubenstein (Image via Getty)

Months before Peter Angelos' death, the team was sold to an ownership group led by David Rubenstein, a Baltimore native. The team announced the sale for $1.725 billion in February.

Rubenstein was originally expected to take 40 percent of the team, but he will take full ownership of the club following Peter's death. Peter's son, John, will still work as an investor with the organization.

Rubenstein is excited for this new chapter in his life and could not be coming to the team in a better moment. The Orioles had a stellar year last season, winning the American League East.

They outlasted the Tampa Bay Rays, finishing two games ahead of them with a 101-61 record. This season, many insiders are high on this club and see them taking the division again.

Baltimore has improved over the winter, adding a frontline starter like Corbin Burnes to their rotation. He could be the piece that pushes them over the hump this year.

The Orioles' last postseason win came back in 2014, and they certainly have the team to break that drought this upcoming season.

