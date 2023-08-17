The New York Yankees continued their downward spiral with another shutout loss to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. The 2-0 loss means the club was swept by a dominant Atlanta team that outscored the Bronx Bombers 18-3 over the three-game series.

Last year at this stage, the Yankees were 72-45 and held a commanding nine-game lead in the division. Exactly 365 days later, they sit last in the division with a 60-61 record. Despite retaining the core of their 2022 roster, the team has declined offensively and defensively.

The fact that the Yankees have the second-highest payroll in the MLB ($279 million) makes this season that much more disappointing.

MLB radio host Peter Rosenberg made his feelings clear about the state of the club over the last decade. During a back-and-forth discussion on "The Michael Kay Show," Kay argued the team reached the ALCS last year which seemed to set off Rosenberg:

"They got their a** whooped. They got embarrassed!"

Rosenberg went after the Yankees' front office for their inability to put together a championship side over the last 14 years. The team won 99 games last season but was eventually swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros.

He went on to say that you can't make excuses when the organization "always gets it wrong."

"I think he made some salient points" - Peter Rosenberg

Kay went on to defend the management and believes there have been positives over the last few years:

"You can’t say they always get it wrong, like they’re a bumbling organization," added Kay.

Aaron Boone's team is in freefall at an important stage of the season. The club have dropped below .500 and are 2-8 in their last ten games.

The New York Yankees are on pace to win just 80 games this season

New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium

The return of captain Aaron Judge was supposed to spark this offense into life. Instead, they look more inconsistent than ever.

"With tonight's loss to the Braves, the Yankees are now under .500 at 60-61. This is the latest they've been under .500 in a season since 1995." - FOX Sports: MLB

Over their last five games, the Yanks have averaged just 2.2 runs per game. Over the season, they have averaged just 4.24. It is a significant dropoff from the 4.98 runs per game they averaged last year.

Brian Cashman chose to stick with the core of his team and was relatively inactive during the offseason. Lefty pitcher Carlos Rodon was the only major addition. Before the trade deadline, the Yankees only added two relief pitchers.

The moves (or lack of moves) by the organization have not worked out as planned. New York is at risk of missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2016.