Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner revealed the secret behind keeping his cool in clutch situations after their narrow win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Turner admitted after the game that it was his mother who had prepared him for all kinds of reactions from the fans, especially in crucial moments. MLB fans were amused with the story and shared it on social media.

Turner started his MLB career with the Washington Nationals before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021. He then signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies in December 2022. He won the World Series with the Nationals in 2019 and also picked up two All-Star selections in the last two years.

The Phillies earned a narrow win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday in which Trea Turner played a crucial role. Turner hit a homer in the ninth inning to tie the score for the Phillies before Alec Bahm's walk-off single ultimately secure the game for them.

During the post-game interview, Turner revealed that his mom was booing him during his fourth at bat and also outlined her importance in his career. MLB fans found the story amusing and took the chance to comment on it in social media.

"The City of Motherly Love," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Classic Philly fan," added another.

Philadelphia Philies continue to struggle despite Trea Turner's heriocs

While Trea Turner has been a beacon of hope for the Philadelphia Phillies, they still find themselves struggling in their division. Only the Washington Nationals are below them in the division as their disappointing 23-26 record for the MLB season puts them in a tough spot.

Next up for the Phillies is a four-game series against the high-flying Atlanta Braves and a win against them may be the boost they need to get back on track.

