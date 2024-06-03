Philadelphia Phillies and Asplundh help raise $750,004 for ALS research on Lou Gehrig day

Philadelphia Phillies fans and Asplundh came together to celebrate ALS Awareness Night and support the #StrikeOutALS campaign on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Over $750,004 was raised to help battle ALS through patient care and research on the eve of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Asplundh, a company that specializes in tree pruning and vegetation management, donated $350,000 in honor of their CEO, Scott Asplundh, who is battling ALS. The proceeds from the event will go to the ALS United Mid-Atlantic Association.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by ALS,” said Asplundh CEO Matt Asplundh per MLB.com. “We are proud to partner with the Phillies and ALS Mid-Atlantic United in honor of Scott Asplundh, our former Chairman of the Board and CEO, who has been living with this dreadful disease.”

Moreover, this event is in conjunction with the league-wide commemoration of Lou Gehrig Day, which is in honor of the legendary first baseman whose life was cut short due to this disease.

Since 1984, when the team first partnered with ALS United Mid-Atlantic, more than $23 million has been raised for the cause.

Phillies Charities president is grateful for the donation in their bid to "StrikeOut" ALS

After seeing active participation from fans in the event, Phillies Charities president John Weber thanked the donors for helping them in their effort to battle the dreadful disease.

“Our 40-year mission to strike out ALS remains unwavering as we aim to offer hope and help to the courageous individuals affected by this awful disease,” said President John Weber.

“Everything we did tonight, and will continue to do, is in hopes of advancing effective treatments and ultimately the cure for ALS. Thank you to Asplundh, and to all who joined us, to aid ALS United Mid-Atlantic in their efforts.”

As part of the fundraising event, multiple activities were scheduled, including a Phillies Charities Auction, a 50/50 drawing, bags with autographed items, and special tickets to theme night.

