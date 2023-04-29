In an extraordinary play, the Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos took a screamer near the fence, robbing a homer by Houston Astros' Alex Bregman. What made headlines, however, was the play-acting done by the outfielder as fans were confused for a good amount of time whether he had the ball in his gloves or not.

The Astros are hosting the Phillies at Minute Maid Park for a three-game series for the first time since their World Series encounter last season. In a relatively tight game, Philadelphia took it 3-1 off a home run by Kyle Schwarber in the first and Edmundo Sosa scoring twice. Jeremy Pena homered for the Astros on their solitary run.

Nick Castellanos couldn't make any significant contributions in his at-bats. However, he was decisive in stopping the go-ahead home run by Alex Bregman, who had the ball flown into the front-row seats. Aaron Nola's two-out 2-2 pitch was struck very well by Bregman as Castellanos grabbed the ball, leaping ahead.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies Deked all of us Deked all of us https://t.co/19Ea64lmu5

After he caught the ball, Castellanos' immediate reaction perplexed viewers as he sat down against the wall without celebrating. However, as he stood up, he tossed the ball to teammate Cristian Pache and headed to the dugout for the mid-innings change. Fans were quite amused at Nick's play-acting as they took to Twitter:

MrDoubleU @MrDoubleU12 @Phillies most hype ive been all year. do u understand how long its been since ive seen a phillie rob a homer @Phillies most hype ive been all year. do u understand how long its been since ive seen a phillie rob a homer

Nick Castellanos and Philadelphia Phillies looking to snap series victory

Nothing might heal the wounds of a World Series loss, but if at least anything can be salvaged, the Phillies will be looking to take a series victory away at Minute Maid Park. With a 1-0 lead, Philadelphia will be going into tomorrow's game with major confidence.

Both teams have similar records with the Astros 14-12 and the Phillies 14-13. Houston is currently second in the AL West standings, whereas Philadelphia sits fourth in the NL East.

