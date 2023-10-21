The Philadelphia Phillies head into Game 5 of the NLCS with their backs against the wall. After a hot start, taking the first two games of the series, they have lost the last two.

The series is tied at two apiece, and the momentum has shifted to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Given the Phillies are coming off two losses, many were looking for lineup adjustments on Saturday, but that is not the case.

Manager Rob Thomson is rolling out the same lineup he used in Games 3 and 4. He will also give the ball to Zack Wheeler to face Arizona's ace, Zac Gallen.

This has led the fanbase to become agitated, as they do not believe this lineup works. They are growing concerned that their season may end without a trip to the World Series.

"Bohm in cleanup is getting so old" one fan posted.

"Welp. It was a good season" another fan posted.

Philadelphia Phillies fans would like to see Alec Bohm moved. They do not like to see him batting in the four-hole, as they do not think it protects superstar Bryce Harper.

Arizona has pitched carefully to Harper over the last two games. He had two walks in Game 3 and went hitless in Game 4. Given that the Diamondbacks do not see Bohm as a threat, they do not mind putting him on base.

Philadelphia Phillies need to take Game 5

NLCS Phillies Diamondbacks Baseball

Friday's loss was heartbreaking for the Philadelphia Phillies. Up two runs in the eighth inning, they brought in their closer, Craig Kimbrel, to shut the door. However, he let up a game-tying pinch-hit home run from Alek Thomas. Later, Gabriel Moreno hit the go-ahead RBI to tie the series.

This was Kimbrel's second game in a row after giving up the lead late. It gets concerning when your bullpen is struggling the way that it is. Pitching is hugely important in the postseason.

All the momentum is with Arizona after yesterday's victory. Philadelphia needs to take back that momentum with a win. It will be essential that starter Zack Wheeler goes deep and gives them a chance.

Offensively, Harper, Bryson Stott, and Nick Castellanos must get involved. They all went hitless in Friday's loss and are a big part of the team's offense.

Phillies fans are concerned with the state of their team at the worst time. A win tonight would go a long way for this club.