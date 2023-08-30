On Wednesday, Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper launched his 300th career home run in epic fashion. Down a run in the eighth inning, Harper hit a two-run home run off Los Angeles Angels reliever Matt Moore.

The atmosphere in the stadium was unreal, as Harper made a curtain call to the fans afterward. He is now the 158th player in major league history to have reached the 300-home run mark.

Harper has been hot as of late. He has homered in three straight games for the second time in August. This home run would be his 15th of the year.

Unfortunately, the Philadelphia Phillies would lose the game 10-8. The Los Angeles Angels tied the game in the ninth and then Brandon Drury crushed a go-ahead two-run homer.

"Just go ahead and build this man his statue" one fan posted.

"Love this so much. This squad is something special!" another fan posted.

Bryce Harper is the 12th active player to reach the mark. He joins players like Miguel Cabrera, Nelson Cruz, Giancarlo Stanton, Mike Trout, Joey Votto, and Paul Goldschmidt.

Harper has reached this mark rather quickly. He is 30 years old, and only 28 hitters have reached 300 home runs before their age-30 season ended.

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have their eyes set on the postseason

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have their eyes set on the playoffs. They hold a 74-59 record, putting them at the top of the National League Wild Card.

They hold a 4.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are on the outside looking in. While they have a little cushion, they must still be at their best.

There are a ton of National League teams that are looking to find their way into the postseason through the Wild card. The Miami Marlins are one of these teams. They want to add some bullpen depth by claiming at least one of the Angels' waived relievers.

Philadelphia closes the regular season with a few tough series. They start the month with a series against the Milwaukee Brewers, who want to make a postseason push. They also have two series against the Atlanta Braves, who hold the best record in the league.

The Phillies have the talent to make another magical run in the playoffs this year if they can keep their lead in the Wild Card. This is a team that nobody will want to run into in October.