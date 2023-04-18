Showing that it wasn't just some passing fancy, injured Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper took grounders at first base Tuesday afternoon.

NBC Sports Philadelphia filmed Harper getting some reps at 1B before the Phillies played the Chicago White Sox in Tuesday's doubleheader.

The Phillies are desperate for a big stick at first base as their top two options are out injured. Harper is desperate to play and doesn't want to wait until the end of the summer to fully recover from Tommy John surgery so he can healthily play the outfield.

So, both parties began to dabble last week with Harper possibly playing first base. Tuesday's video shows that the notion appears to be gaining momentum.

The Phillies did not place Harper on the 60-day injured list as he recovers, meaning that he could return to the lineup and at least be the designated hitter by the end of May. However, the team is already using Kyle Schwarber in that role.

However, with usual starting first baseman Rhys Hoskins likely over due to a torn ACL suffered in spring training and Hoskins' understudy, Darick Hall, suffering a torn UCL a couple weeks ago, maybe Harper returning – at least temporarily – as a first baseman would work?

Even if the move doesn't come to fruition for the Phillies, news that Harper is even attempting to give it a try in order to return to his team ASAP only makes his fans love him even more.

The Philadelphia Phillies are using a platoon of third baseman Alec Bohm and minor league call-up Kody Clemens at first base. But using Bohm at first robs the team of its usual man at the hot corner, and Clemens is not fooling anyone into believing that he is a major league hitter.

Now, if Bryce Harper could take over at first base, that would solve a lot of problems. A gifted athlete who was drafted as a catcher, but quickly moved to the outfield by the Washington Nationals as he debuted in the majors, fans are optimistic that Harper could handle a move to first base with aplomb – although, of course, there are some critics.

Everyone's a critic. Guessing this guy's 13-year-old kid isn't recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Philadelphia Phillies missing Bryce Harper in 2023

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies at bat against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series.

With Bryce Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies went to the World Series last season. Without him, they are 6-10 and already 6 1/2 games out of first place in the National League East.

