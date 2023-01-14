The Philadelphia Phillies and first baseman Rhys Hoskins have agreed to a deal to avoid arbitration. The two parties agreed on a $12 million contract for the 2023 season. This keeps Hoskins, who's played his entire career with the Phillies, with the team for at least another season.

The Phillies drafted Hoskins in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He made his debut with the team in 2017. Over six seasons in Philadelphia, Hoskins has become a career .242 hitter with 148 home runs.

The move makes sense for a team without its superstar at the start of the season. Bryce Harper had UCL surgery in the off-season and isn't expected to return until the All-Star break.

Philadelphia Phillies fans aren't too thrilled with the contract. Some think the team may have spent too much on somebody they deem as having consistency issues.

"So much for a guy who is inconsistent and has so many errors," one fan tweeted.

"And he's lucky to get that," another fan noted.

Fans cited his defensive woes as a big reason they were not Hoskins fans. He's coming off a season where he saw a career-high in errors at first base with 12.

Not all fans feel the same way about Hoskins, though. Some see this as a good deal that fills the team's current hole. He's coming off a 30-home-run season and can hold down the designated hitter spot until Bryce Harper returns.

Do the Philadelphia Phillies have enough to return to the World Series?

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six

The Phillies made a big move when they signed All-Star shortstop Trea Turner. The two sides agreed to an 11-year, $300 million. He was arguably one of the best free agents on the market besides Aaron Judge.

The team also signed Taijuan Walker to help bolster their starting rotation after losing Noah Syndergaard in free agency. Their bullpen also improved with the addition of Craig Kimbrel and Gregory Soto.

The team is shaping up to be a force next season. They have good enough players to hold it down until Harper returns, after which they'll be inherently better.

It'll be interesting to see if the Philadelphia Phillies can ride their momentum into another World Series appearance next season.

