Philadelphia Phillies Rumors: Club's pursuit of free agent starters raises questions around Zack Wheeler's future, per report

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler is set to hit free agency following the 2024 season. He is expected to attract many potential suitors if he reaches the market.

It was thought the club would try figuring out an extension for Wheeler, but that looks murky. The front office's interest in top-rated pitchers like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, and Jordan Montgomery raises questions about Wheeler's future in Philadelphia.

Why would the Phillies be in on Snell and Montgomery, with Wheeler set for an extension? Are they not confident he will sign one? Or are they not ready to offer him an extension?

Zack Wheeler will be 35 years old at the end of the 2024 season. This is typically the age when pitchers start to lose their edge. Given how consistent he has been during his career, he will command a hefty paycheck, which could be something Philadelphia is nervous about.

Teams want to give big-time paychecks to players who are just about or are hitting their peak, not after. This could be the last season for Wheeler in Philadelphia.

Zack Wheeler could interest plenty of teams with a strong 2024 season with the Phillies

Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Seven

Zack Wheeler is coming off a great 2023 season. He appeared in 32 games, compiling a 13-6 record with a 3.61 ERA in 192 innings of work. The 32 appearances tied a career-high Wheeler set in 2014 with the New York Mets.

Wheeler will work as one of the top arms in this rotation, alongside Aaron Nola and Taijuan Walker. It is also rumored that the team will bring up No. 2 prospect Mick Abel as a starter at some point.

Philadelphia has a great group returning for the 2024 season and will look to avenge their NLCS loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It is expected that they should be a better team than they were in 2023, with Bryce Harper fully healthy.

If Wheeler continues to be excellent, he could raise his free-agent stock. Aside from a lackluster year with the Mets in 2017, he has not finished a season with a losing record or an ERA above 3.96. He has been one of the most consistent pitchers in the game.

