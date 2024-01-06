Philadelphia Phillies Rumors: Insider believes a 'power arm' reliever could be on team's radar

The Philadelphia Phillies, despite securing the return of Aaron Nola earlier in the offseason, appear to be on the lookout for further upgrades. While the focus has largely been on the starting rotation, recent rumors suggest that the Phillies might shift their attention to bolstering their bullpen, especially targeting a power arm.

ESN writer David Schoenfield predicted that the Phillies could be eyeing Jordan Hicks, an impressive reliever who is currently one of the top names in the market. Hicks, known for his power arm and impressive velocity, could be a game-changer for the Phillies’ bullpen, adding depth and strength.

Despite finishing the last regular season with a commendable top-seven bullpen ERA of 3.58, the Philadelphia Phillies have faced challenges trusting their bullpen over the years. Adding a hard-throwing and experienced reliever like Hicks could provide a significant boost and address any lingering concerns about bullpen reliability.

Hicks, 27, had a resurgent year in 2023, posting a 3.29 ERA across 65 appearances. Following a trade from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Toronto Blue Jays, his performance further improved with an impressive ERA of 2.63 in 25 appearances and an ERA+ of 164.

Schoenfield highlighted Hicks’ exceptional velocity as a key factor that aligns with the Phillies’ preference for power relievers. Financially, Hicks could also be a more viable option for the Phillies compared to other high-profile relievers in the market. With a calculated market value AAV of just under $3.5 million, Hicks could fit well within the team’s budget.

As the offseason progresses, Phillies fans are eager to see how the team addresses its needs, with the potential addition of Jordan Hicks becoming an exciting prospect. The hard-throwing righty could be the missing piece in the Phillies’ bullpen puzzle, bringing both experience and untapped potential to the team. However, with competition from other interested teams, securing Hicks might require a strategic and competitive offer from the Phillies.

