Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 23

The Philadelphia Phillies look to avoid the sweep against the New York Mets as they play Game 3 of the series at Citi Field. These two NL East Division rivals are expected to battle all season long, and the Phillies want to find a way to get a big win.

New York has wasted little time in taking an early lead over Philadelphia, and it will now be up to the Phillies to respond.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Box Score

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Final Phillies 0 0 0 2 0 Mets 0 2 0 0 0

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Player Stats

Philadelphia Phillies

Batters - PHI AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS TurnerSS 3 0 1 1 0 0 0.253 0.683 Harper, B1B 3 0 1 0 0 0 0.256 0.863 SchwarberDH 2 0 0 0 1 1 0.264 0.958 Castellanos, NRF 3 0 0 0 0 1 0.267 0.756 RealmutoC 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.224 0.627 Bohm3B 3 0 2 0 0 0 0.224 0.534 Sosa, E2B 2 1 1 0 0 0 0.419 0.989 Wilson, WLF 2 1 1 0 0 0 0.5 1 RojasCF 2 0 1 1 0 0 0.325 0.747 Totals 23 2 7 2 1 2

Pitchers - PHI IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Wheeler 5 5 2 2 2 6 1 3.72 Totals 5 5 2 2 2 6 1

New York Mets

Batters - NYM AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS LindorSS 2 0 1 0 1 0 0.305 0.866 Soto, JRF 2 0 1 0 1 0 0.239 0.768 Alonso1B 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.337 1.113 NimmoLF 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.198 0.608 Vientos3B 2 1 1 0 0 0 0.182 0.601 WinkerDH 2 0 1 0 0 1 0.217 0.745 Taylor, TCF 2 0 0 0 0 2 0.194 0.505 Baty2B 2 1 1 2 0 1 0.204 0.598 SengerC 2 0 0 0 0 2 0.185 0.436 Totals 20 2 5 2 2 6

Pitchers - NYM IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Peterson, D 5.1 8 2 2 1 2 0 3.29 Brazobán 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.26 Totals 5.1 8 2 2 1 2 0

