Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 23
The Philadelphia Phillies look to avoid the sweep against the New York Mets as they play Game 3 of the series at Citi Field. These two NL East Division rivals are expected to battle all season long, and the Phillies want to find a way to get a big win.
New York has wasted little time in taking an early lead over Philadelphia, and it will now be up to the Phillies to respond.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Box Score
Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Player Stats
Philadelphia Phillies
Batters - PHI
AB
R
H
RBI
BB
K
AVG
OPS
TurnerSS
3
0
1
1
0
0
0.253
0.683
Harper, B1B
3
0
1
0
0
0
0.256
0.863
SchwarberDH
2
0
0
0
1
1
0.264
0.958
Castellanos, NRF
3
0
0
0
0
1
0.267
0.756
RealmutoC
3
0
0
0
0
0
0.224
0.627
Bohm3B
3
0
2
0
0
0
0.224
0.534
Sosa, E2B
2
1
1
0
0
0
0.419
0.989
Wilson, WLF
2
1
1
0
0
0
0.5
1
RojasCF
2
0
1
1
0
0
0.325
0.747
Totals
23
2
7
2
1
2
Pitchers - PHI
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
HR
ERA
Wheeler
5
5
2
2
2
6
1
3.72
Totals
5
5
2
2
2
6
1
New York Mets
Batters - NYM
AB
R
H
RBI
BB
K
AVG
OPS
LindorSS
2
0
1
0
1
0
0.305
0.866
Soto, JRF
2
0
1
0
1
0
0.239
0.768
Alonso1B
3
0
0
0
0
0
0.337
1.113
NimmoLF
3
0
0
0
0
0
0.198
0.608
Vientos3B
2
1
1
0
0
0
0.182
0.601
WinkerDH
2
0
1
0
0
1
0.217
0.745
Taylor, TCF
2
0
0
0
0
2
0.194
0.505
Baty2B
2
1
1
2
0
1
0.204
0.598
SengerC
2
0
0
0
0
2
0.185
0.436
Totals
20
2
5
2
2
6
Pitchers - NYM
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
HR
ERA
Peterson, D
5.1
8
2
2
1
2
0
3.29
Brazobán
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.26
Totals
5.1
8
2
2
1
2
0
About the author
Ryan Burks
Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.
Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.
His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.
When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.