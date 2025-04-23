  • home icon
  Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 23

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 23

By Ryan Burks
Modified Apr 23, 2025 18:48 GMT
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets - Source: Imagn
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Phillies look to avoid the sweep against the New York Mets as they play Game 3 of the series at Citi Field. These two NL East Division rivals are expected to battle all season long, and the Phillies want to find a way to get a big win.

New York has wasted little time in taking an early lead over Philadelphia, and it will now be up to the Phillies to respond.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Box Score

Team123456789Final
Phillies00020
Mets02000
Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Player Stats

Philadelphia Phillies

Batters - PHIABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
TurnerSS3011000.2530.683
Harper, B1B3010000.2560.863
SchwarberDH2000110.2640.958
Castellanos, NRF3000010.2670.756
RealmutoC3000000.2240.627
Bohm3B3020000.2240.534
Sosa, E2B2110000.4190.989
Wilson, WLF2110000.51
RojasCF2011000.3250.747
Totals2327212
Pitchers - PHIIPHRERBBKHRERA
Wheeler55222613.72
Totals5522261
New York Mets

Batters - NYMABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
LindorSS2010100.3050.866
Soto, JRF2010100.2390.768
Alonso1B3000000.3371.113
NimmoLF3000000.1980.608
Vientos3B2110000.1820.601
WinkerDH2010010.2170.745
Taylor, TCF2000020.1940.505
Baty2B2112010.2040.598
SengerC2000020.1850.436
Totals2025226
Pitchers - NYMIPHRERBBKHRERA
Peterson, D5.18221203.29
Brazobán00000001.26
Totals5.1822120
About the author
Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.

When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.

