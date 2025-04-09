Phillies' Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Bryson Stott's wives show off strength and style in latest sweat session

It's not only Philadelphia Phillies players who take fitness seriously; the wives of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Bryson Stott also know how to hit the gym hard. While the team is off to a strong 7-3 start in their bid to retain the NL East title, the trio's wives have set some fitness goals for themselves.
On Tuesday, the powerhouse trio of Dru Stott, Hunter Jayde Nola and Dominique Wheeler were seen crushing an intense workout, proving they’ve got just as much grit and grind as their ballplayer husbands.
The wives were at FLX Philly, founded by Steve Hoffman, who does fitness consulting and personal training (virtual/in-person/group). All three of them were captured at a top-tier private training facility, as the story from Wheeler is captioned:
"Phillies Fit Momma Crew back at it"
Dru, Hunter and Dominque were all smiles and strength as they powered through pulldowns and heavy lifts with camaraderie. 10kg Rogue plates can be seen in the story, meaning they were not joking.
Bryson Stott's wife, Dru, might have something to do with bringing Phillies wives into the fold of fitness. After all, she is a certified personal trainer, a nutrition coach, and is passionate about uplifting and motivating others. Moreover, she has completed her bachelor's in kinesiology.
Bryson Stott's wife Dru shares big update on their family
Bryson Stott and Dru announced the big news five weeks ago on March 4. The couple announced that they will welcome a baby boy in July 2025.
The post had a yellow colored cake on it with the date of arrival mentioned on it. Dru shared the post on Instagram.
The couple is already parents to their daughter Braxtyn, who turned one year old in November.
The post invited several reactions, including from Bryson’s sister, Breauna, who commented:
"so happy for you guys!!! 😭💙"
"can’t wait to meet him & watch braxtyn be the best big sis 🥹" she added another comment.
Bryson’s brother, Brennan, also commented:
“Can’t wait to meet the little man! So happy for you, Dru and Braxtyn.”
Zack Wheeler's wife, Dominique, also commented:
"Can’t wait to meet you baby boy "
July marks the middle of MLB season and that will be when Stott and his family welcome a new child into their household.