New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor caught the attention of broadcasters during Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies after he threw a lazy lob to first base in the fifth inning. The Phillies had already completed a double play after an Edmundo Sosa hit off Carlos Carrasco which was collected by Lindor. The Phillies broadcasters for the game commented on the Mets shortstop's lazy throw and labeled it to be unprofessional behavior.

Francisco Lindor starred for the Mets in their series opener, hitting his tenth home run of the season to give his team a vital lead in the closing stages of the game. It helped the Mets secure their second straight win, putting the series in the bag. They will now be eager to add to their season record in the final game of the series.

The incident singled out by the Phillies reported took place in the fifth inning, with third baseman Edmundo Sosa facing a Carlos Carrasco throw. The ball was hit short for a double, and it made no difference where Francisco Lindor threw it after collecting from shortstop. Lindor then proceeded with a weak throw to first base, which the broadcasters found unprofessional and not in the spirit of the game. Mets fans were not bothered as much, with attention in the win and not in the details.

"I'm not a big fan. You could be a little bit more professional about it," commented the boadcaster after Lindor's throw.

Mark Canha performance relieves pressure off Francisco Lindor as Mets cruise to victory

What started as a close game between the two sides was taken away by the New York Mets as the Philadelphia Phillies failed to keep up with them. Outfielder Mark Canha was the star man for the Mets, launching a two-run homer in the third inning to put his team on the board. He followed that up with a two-run hit in the fourth inning to increase the Mets' lead to 4-1. He single-handedly earned two runs needed for a Mets victory. Pitcher Carlos Carrasco was equally effective from the mound and did a great job of replacing Kodai Senga after the Japanese pitcher's impressive performance in the previous game.

