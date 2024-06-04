“Phillies crowd is special”, “Best sports city in the country” - MLB fans react as Rhys Hoskins receives standing ovation at Citizens Bank Park 

On Monday, when Rhys Hoskins returned to Citizens Bank Park, the atmosphere was palpable. It was only fitting, as he played six seasons there after the Philadelphia Phillies selected Hoskins in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB draft. After becoming a free agent at the end of last season, the first baseman signed with the Milwaukee Brewers on a two-year, $34 million contract.

So when Hoskins arrived at the plate in the second innings, the Phillies crowd stood up to recognize the efforts and contribution of the first baseman during his time with the club. Acknowledging the honor, Hoskins removed his batting helmet and raised it. The moment was one to behold as the standing ovation lasted over a minute.

Fans on the internet cherished the moment. applauding the Phillies crowd for honoring those who once represented them:

"Phillies crowd is special. What an atmosphere," one fan posted.

"Best sports city in the country. No one can tell me otherwise. This is how Philly treats their own who give their all to the city. We love Rhys. And Rhys loves Philly. Happy he’s home," another wrote on the atmosphere at Phillies games.

"Aside from the fact that Philly has great fans, part of what makes the moment special is there’s a sold out crowd on a Monday night. Not many other cities could replicate the same atmosphere," another added.

Others applauded Hoskins for his efforts for his former franchise:

"That was awesome to see! The fans really showed their love for Rhys," another quipped.

"Miss you Rhys!!! Always a Phillie," one fan commented.

Ahead of Monday's game against his former team, Rhys Hoskins was emotional, as he said (via AP News):

“I’m kind of a crier. I think it just tells you all you need to know about the energy and emotion that I’ve been able to grab from this place.”

Rhys Hoskins homers on his return to Citizens Bank Park

The game became even more special for Rhys Hoskins after he homered off Zack Wheeler's 95 mph heater to right-center field for a solo shot, cutting the lead to 3-1 in the top of the seventh innings. It was his 10th homer of the season.

After the game, Hoskins was candid, as he received boos and cheers on the same day when he homered against the Phillies:

“It was different,” Hoskins said. “Normally you go into a visiting ballpark, and you hit a home run and you are not hearing any cheers. The mix of boos and cheers was different and fun.”

As for the game, Rhys Hoskins' solo shot was the only score the Brewers made as they lost 3-1 on the night.

