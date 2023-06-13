In a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, J.T. Realmuto, the catcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, accomplished an impressive feat by hitting for the cycle. This marked the first time a catcher had achieved a cycle since 2011 and the first for a Phillies player since 2004. Despite Realmuto's outstanding performance, the Phillies ended up losing the game 8-9, while the Diamondbacks secured their sixth consecutive victory.
Realmuto wasted no time making an impact, launching a solo home run in the first inning off a four-seam, 90 mph fastball from D-backs pitcher Tommy Henry. The ball traveled an impressive 387 feet. In the third inning, Realmuto hit a crucial go-ahead triple, driving in two of his teammates, Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos. By the end of the third inning, the Phillies had built a 5-1 lead.
In the fifth inning, despite Realmuto hitting a single, he was left stranded on base as the Phillies failed to convert the opportunity. He drew a walk in the seventh inning before completing his cycle in the ninth with a double to center field off the Diamondbacks' Miguel Castro. Realmuto scored when Bryson Stott hit a single to the right.
Phillies fans were quite impressed by their catcher's achievement as they took to Twitter to voice their appreciation.
J.T. Realmuto also involved in an argument with Diamondbacks manager
Things got heated between both teams in the bottom half of the third innings. Arizona's Corbin Caroll was hit by Philadelphia starter Matt Strahm for the second time in three innings. Coming to his batter's defence D-backs manager Torey Lovullo came out of the dugout to talk to the officials.
J.T. Realmuto tried to engage Lovullo and the two seemed to get into an argument. Both benches and dugouts cleared as players started to realise the magnitude of the dispute. Things cooled down eventually but Lovullo was ejected from the game by plate umpire Vic Carapazza. Diamondbacks reserve outfielder Josh Rojas was also ejected after he got into a spat with Strahm.