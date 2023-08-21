The 2023 MLB Little League Classic between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals lived up to the build-up as the Nationals clinched a narrow victory in the gala event.

The Nationals' 4-3 victory over their division rivals is arguably the highlight of their disappointing MLB season so far. Although, the same couldn't be said for the Phillies, as their fans were enraged after losing to the NL East bottom-dwellers in a much-talked-about game.

Phillies fans vented their anger at the team's lackluster performance, especially at the beginning of the showcase event.

The Nationals were quick off the blocks, scoring four runs on five consecutive hits to take an early 4-0 lead in the first inning. It was a frustrating watch for the Phillies fans as their star-studded lineup was in danger of facing a shutout against one of the worst teams in the division this year.

However, a ninth-inning charge led by a returning Brandon Marsh saw the Phillies score three runs in the top inning, only reducing the margin of defeat.

Despite the fight shown by the team at the fag end of the game, Phillies fans blasted their players for an embarrassing performance in front of the members of the 20 teams participating in this year's Little League World Series.

A fan vented out by writing, "Embarrassed in front of a bunch of 12-year-olds." Another fan highlighted the team's inability to show up in big games, writing, "Phillies and losing on Sunday night baseball at tradition unlike any other."

Brandon Marsh's return a positive sign for the Phillies after Little League Classic defeat

While the loss has got the fans all riled up, Brandon Marsh's return from injury will surely comfort them. The 25-year-old was activated from the 10-day injured list and added to the line-up ahead of Sunday night's clash.

Marsh was amid a purple patch for Philadelphia before he collided with the fence while tracking a fly ball on August 5. A knee contusion saw him placed on the injured list.

Meanwhile, Phillies players opted for custom-made bats for their Little League Classic game, which became a center of attraction on Sunday night.

Phillies rookie Weston Wilson did not mind the designs for the bat and is not dismissing the idea of using the custom-made bat in a pinch-hitting role in the MLB.