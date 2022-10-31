Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper’s wife Kayla Varner lashed out at a Washington Nationals fan in 2019. The fan posted rude comments after Harper signed a historic $330 million deal with the Phillies. The person even dragged their little son into a verbal spat.

Calling the Nationals’ fans “classless,” Varner tweeted:

“When you bring his son or family into it, yes you’re crossing a line. Stick to your overused and overrated Harper sucks chants if you’re really that loser that goes to a game to heckle someone. Phillies fans might boo him but they don’t bring his 4 week old son into it. Classless.”

The tweet has reportedly been removed from the internet.

After Harper signed the whopping deal, Kayla posted this photo on Instagram on Valentine’s Day.

"This is usually us on Valentines Day-wondering if either one of us decided to actually celebrate this year & plan something...Happy Valentines Day to my person 💝" – Kayla Harper

While fans showered love on the Harpers, some questioned Bryce’s decision to sign the deal with the Phillies. They commented:

"What can one person do with 330 million dollars!?" from LV take the 20 mill less and sign with dodgers or giants instead of playing in Philly I really is a BAD franchise and a nasty boring city. So glad my Yankees never got him he will never win period."

This didn't go well with Harper, and he wasn't happy.

Bryce Harper said Washington fans crossed the line with their heckling in eighth inning. He was not happy. Said he was eager to get back to Philly and the great fans there

"Bryce Harper said Washington fans crossed the line with their heckling in eighth inning. He was not happy. Said he was eager to get back to Philly and the great fans there" – Jim Salisbury

Bryce Harper and Kayla Harper welcomed baby boy Krew Aron in 2019

Phillies star Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla are high school sweethearts.The couple's first child, son Krew Aron Harper, was born in Las Vegas.

Harper, who also goes by Aron, posted a family portrait from the hospital on Instagram, where it was revealed that baby Krew weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 19 inches long. Numerous friends and Phillies supporters sent their well wishes to the new family.

"⭐️⚡️ Krew Aron Harper ⚡️⭐️ "- Bryce Harper

Before joining the Phillies, Harper played for the Nationals from 2012 to 2018. In 2012, he was chosen for the NBA All-Star Game. He was the youngest position player to participate in it .

Harper won the National League (NL) Rookie of the Year Award in 2012 and shared the NL lead in home runs in 2015.

