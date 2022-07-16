"Phillies fans really think Kyle Schwarber has a chance" "Acuña is dethroning Alonso" - MLB fans wager on most likely All-Star Home Run Derby winner following reveal of iconic chain

In addition to the legendary trophy and a $1 million cash prize, the 2022 Home Run Derby winner will be walking away with a custom-made chain.

The design of the chain was unveiled earlier today by the MLB. It has the words “Derby Champ” written front and center.

According to TMZ Sports, 525 Swarovski crystals make up the letters of those two words. The chain is 25 inches long and is platinum-plated with 650 handset cubic zirconia. The crown resting on top is plated in 18-karat gold.

Kyle Schwarber is one of the favorites to win the Home Run Derby this year.

MLB announced the HRD bracket on Thursday, and it’s difficult to predict an outright winner.

In the first round, No.1 seed Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies) will be taking on No. 8 Albert Pujols (St. Louis Cardinals). No. 4 seed Juan Soto (Washington Nationals) will square off against No. 5 Jose Ramirez (Cleveland Guardians).

No. 3 Corey Seager (Texas Rangers) will challenge No. 6 Julio Rodriguez (Seattle Mariners). The battle between the two titans completes the bracket, with No. 2 seed and two-time defending HRD champion Pete Alonso (New York Mets) taking on No. 7 seed Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta Braves).

Who will win the 2022 Home Run Derby? MLB fans have their say

The 2022 Home Run Derby has the potential to be one of the best, if not the best, in recent memory. MLB Twitter is divided on who will walk away with the crown this year.

Schwarber is one of the favorites this year. He earned his maiden HRD call-up in 2018 while at the Chicago Cubs. Schwarber finished second to his now-teammate Bryce Harper and will have a sense of unfinished business.

With a National League-leading 28 homers to his name, the Phillies outfielder is a popular shout-out among fans this year.

Some believe there will be a first-time winner. Ronald Acuna Jr., who lost in the 2019 semi-finals, will have a chance to convert Monday into Redemption Day. Many fans are backing him to do just that, despite the odds being stacked against him.

The most popular choice, however, seems to be the safest bet. For obvious reasons, Pete Alonso is being backed to complete a historic and unprecedented three-peat of winning the derby three times in a row.

The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 18 at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles.

