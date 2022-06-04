The Philadelphia Phillies relieved Joe Girardi of his duties as manager today, a major decision that has been brewing over the last few weeks with the Phillies struggling despite one of the highest payrolls in MLB.

The Phillies sat on this major decision not only for a few weeks as losses mounted, but they sat on a major decision during a full day off on Thursday as the front office mulled things over.

Philadelphia Phillies relieve manager Joe Girardi of his duties

“While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around,” Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski said about the decision on relieving Girardi.

Joe Girardi on being fired by Phillies



“There’s a number of reasons why we didn’t win… That falls on me. I just pray that they get better and they get to the playoffs”



"There's a number of reasons why we didn't win… That falls on me. I just pray that they get better and they get to the playoffs"

Multiple people around the organization felt a stronger and different voice was needed to take charge to help eliminate compounding and repeated mistakes, as miscues on the field continued to haunt this team.

Phillies have lost 12 of their last 17 and finally ended a season long five game losing streak Wednesday against San Francisco against Gabe Kapler, who Girardi replaced in 2020 after he was let go after only two seasons. Like Kapler, Girardi is the fall guy after a little mover two years for an underachieving team that has not made the playoffs in more than a decade.

“There’s a number of reasons why we didn’t win," Girardi told MLB Network Radio shortly after he was informed of this decision. “That falls on me. I just pray that they get better and they get to the playoffs.”

The Phillies have not made the playoffs since 2011 and have had only one winning season over this span, which came last year in Girardi’s second season. The Phillies have the fourth highest payroll at $233 million, yet they have the same win total as the Baltimore Orioles who have the lowest payroll in MLB.

The Phillies are 12 games out of first place, and an in-season change at manager rarely turns things around, especially with the hole the Philadelphia Phillies have dug themselves.

Rob Thomson named the interim manager of the Phillies

The Phillies considered bringing in an outside voice to take over for Girardi but options were limited so bench coach Rob Thomson has been named interim manager for the club through the end of the 2022 season.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity and I appreciate the confidence Dave has shown in me,” said Thomson. “Having said that, this is an emotional day for me, having worked so closely with Joe for so many years. I am ready to lead this team and look forward to getting to work and turning this around.”

Phillies coaching assistant Bobby Meacham was also relieved of his duties along with Girardi. Philadelphia Phillies Quality Assurance coach Mike Calitri, who has been with the organization since the 2018 season, has been promoted to bench coach on the Phillies’ major league staff.

Phillies have called a 2pm ET press conference to discuss the firing of Girardi, who last less than three seasons. Girardi finsihed 9 games under .500 during his time with the Phillies.

When the Philadelphia Phillies hired Girardi, they believed his experience in New York managing the Yankees to a World Series championship in 2009, over the Phillies would be be beneifical in Philadelphia, another major media market.

Girardi managed major personalities and a high payroll, but it did not work in Philadelphia, which leads you to wonder if it's Girardi or the cinstrcution of the team. After all, it hasn’t worked in a long time. It didn't work with Kapler and it didnt work with Girardi. You can only change so many managers before you examine perhaps the bigger issue.

