Phillies insider breaks down how Bryce Harper's full potential could've been unlocked with Steven Kwan

The Philadelphia Phillies currently hold the league in the National League East over the rejuvenated New York Mets. After the latter spent the start of the 2025 campaign with a vise grip on the lead, the Phillies managed to pry it away just before the All-Star break, thanks to a mix of reliable pitching and hitting.

Ad

Boasting a 65-49 card that includes a 37-21 record at home, one might assume that the Phillies are all set for a deep postseason run with the plethora of talent that the team possesses.

However, that was far from the case as the organization loaded up on talent during the trade deadline, acquiring Gold Glove outfielder Harrison Bader and closer Jhoan Duran from the Twins. One name that floated around during the deadline that never materialized though, was multi-time All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan of the Guardians. In a recent episode of the Phillies Show podcast, insider Jim Salisbury discussed the prospect of Kwan landing in Philadelphia.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

"Steven Kwan was so intriguing to me because you can put him on top [of the lineup]," Salisbury said. "Then you can go with Trea Turner, and then go to Bryce Harper. Now that would put Schwarber back behind Harper and then Alec Bohm would come behind Schwarber," he added. (24:05-24:25)

Salisbury shared his thoughts with co-hosts Todd Zolecki and former Phils GM Ruben Amaro regarding the protection that Kwan provides in the batting order that could potentially be beneficial for both Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

Ad

"You could really unlock Harper with Schwarber's menacing bat behind him." (24:25-24:31)

So far, the squad has done well with the triumvirate of Turner, Schwarber, and Harper on the top of the lineup with Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm alternating for the cleanup role.

Phillies set for a premier matchup against the Rangers in Texas

The Phillies are set to battle fellow postseason aspirants in the form of the Rangers in a three-game series starting today. Both squads have posted at least 60 wins this season, but their situations couldn't have been anymore different.

Ad

Philadelphia currently holds the top spot in a two-horse race in the NL East. On the other hand, Texas' win tally is only good for the third spot in the AL West with both Houston and Seattle currently ahead in the standings. As a silver lining, however, the Rangers are just 1.5 games away from the wildcard spots.

Christopher Sancez, who is widely regarded as one of this year's All-Star snubs, is set to take his 10-3 record and 2.40 ERA on the road against the Rangers' batting order that ranks 27th in the league in terms of OPS.

On the other hand, work has already been cut out for new acquisition Merrill Kelly as he is set to make his home debut for the Rangers. He has posted a 9-6 record with a 3.22 ERA in 23 starts this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More