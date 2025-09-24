Phillies insider gives key advice to skipper about Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper's usage in postseason

The Phillies clinched the National League East title for the second year in a row after a consistent display of dominance and of course, the Mets fumbling down the stretch. Philadelphia has now locked in a postseason spot and are currently projected to be seeded directly to the National League Division Series.

Ad

With the playoffs fast approaching, Phillies fans and insiders are eagerly awaiting how the team performs and if they can finally win it all this time. It can be recalled that just three years ago, they reached the World Series but ultimately fell to the Astros. One such analyst is The Phillies Show co-host Jim Salisbury. On the most recent episode of the podcast, Salisbury shared his thoughts about the utilization of a 1-2 punch spearheaded by sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

"I don't think it's Rob [Schneider's] personality to make a drastic change with Schwarber and Harper. I think they're going to be kind of where they've prospered this season. Especially Schwarber hitting in front of Harper, it's been a big boon for him," said Salisbury. (25:38-25:54)

The analyst further elaborated how team skipper Rob Schneider could further make favorable conditions for star Bryce Harper and the rest of the lineup with MVP candidate Kyle Schwarber as the anchor.

Ad

"[Schneider] has to figure out a way to make sure Harper gets some pitcher in October. [Alec] Bohm and [Harrison] Bader, one of them [will play] an important role." (25:55-26:05)

Phillies drop to Marlins in nail-biting contest

With just a handful of games left in the 2025 season, the Phillies recently dropped a close contest against the Marlins at home. Miami came away with a 6-5 victory in the opening of three-game set in what is the penultimate series of the regular season for the two squads.

Ad

After a clean seven-inning outing from starter Cristopher Sanchez, the Phillies' bullpen slowly unraveled in the dying stages of the game. Sanchez surrendered just three-hits and one walk with six punch outs in what was a gem of an appearance. At the time of his departure, the Phils were leading 3-0. However, David Robertson, Jhoan Duran, Orion Kekering, and Lou Trivino eached gave up runs as the Marlins came back in the contest.

With the scores tied 5-5 in the 11th inning, Xavier Edwards drove home the go-ahead Marlin run through a sacrifice fly to claim the close fight against the NL East powerhouse.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More