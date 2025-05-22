Phillies legends share bold prediction on Aaron Judge’s historic 60/30 season chase

Aaron Judge has been enjoying one of the most impressive seasons in recent memory. Although we have seen some incredible accomplishments over the past decade, the fact that the New York Yankees slugger still owns a batting average close to .400 after 48 games is something that even the two-time American League MVP has not accomplished yet in his MLB career.
What makes matters even more impressive is that Aaron Judge's improvements at the plate have not come with sacrificing his historic home run power, as Judge sits one homer behind league leaders Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber. It goes without saying that Judge is yet again the frontrunner for the AL MVP, however, there are some who believe that the slugger could be doing even more.
On the latest episode of the 6-1-1 Podcast, Philadelphia Phillies legends Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins share their thoughts on what Judge could accomplish on the field. The beloved duo even share their belief that the New York Yankees outfielder could become the first player in history to record a 60 home run, 30 stolen base season.
"He can go on some crazy tears that are gonna just be so fun to watch. It's gonna be like with what Ohtani did last year from the standpoint of hitting home runs and stealing bases. I think Aaron judge is gonna have one of those months where there dude might drop off 20," Ryan Howard explained.
While there is no denying that Aaron Judge has the potential to hit 20 home runs in any given calendar month, Howard and Rollins took it a step further. The pair believes that if Aaron Judge wanted to, he could record a 60 home run and 30 stolen base season.
"I wouldnt be surprised. With that said, can we see a 60/30 out of him? We want to see 60/30.... We've seen 40/70, we've seen 50/50...but Judge is different, I want to see 60/30 out of him," Rollins added.
It may be a tall order for the Yankees outfielder, who has never recorded more than 16 stolen bases in a single season. That being said, if he was actively looking to record 30 stolen bases, it would not be out of the realm of possibilty for the six-time All-Star.
Aaron Judge hit the shortest home run of his career earlier this week
The two-time MVP and American League single-season home run record holder has been flexing his incredible power throughout his career, however, Judge was able to get it done in a fashion.
During the Yankees victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, Judge snuck a ball over the fence for the shortest home run of his career, coming in at only 326 feet. Even though Judge is arguably the most powerful hitter in baseball, sometimes it pays to be lucky on some of these hits.