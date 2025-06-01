Phillies manager makes feelings known on ejection and umpire’s call on Jesus Luzardo

It was a tough night for the Philadelphia Phillies when they took on the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo was roughed up by the Brewers, leading to the ejection of manager Rob Thompson.

During the fourth inning of the game with the Phillies down 5-0, manager Rob Thompson rushed on the field to argue a balk call against his pitcher. Thompson argued with third base umpire Derek Thomas for making the call and after a lengthy argument, he was ejected by second base umpire Dan Iassogna.

Following the game, the veteran manager made his feelings known on his ejection and he wasn't too pleased with the decision.

"His explanation to me, the third base umpire called it," Thompson said in a post-game media interaction. "His explanation to me was that at the top of his leg lift, he stopped. That's first time I've ever heard of that."

The Phillies conceded eight runs in the inning as the Brewers raced to a 12-1 lead after the end of the fourth inning. Despite a late onslaught, the Phillies were comfortably beaten 17-7.

Jesus Luzardo makes unwanted records in Phillies drubbing

Phillies ace Jesus Luzardo entered Saturday's game with a solid 5-0 record this season. However, the showdown proved to be the worst start of his career as the Brewers hitter took him for 12 earned runs and 12 hits in just 3 1/3 innings.

He's the first pitcher since Jordan Yamamoto of the Miami Marlins, to concede 12 earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. He is also the only 12th pitcher in MLB history to the unwanted record.

