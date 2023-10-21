In what should have been an easy victory for manager Rob Thomson and the Philadelphia Phillies, a late-innings mess-up denied them a victory at Chase Field. In a thrilling Game 4 clash, the Arizona Diamondbacks emerged victorious after a late surge in the eighth innings, resulting in a 6-5 victory.

The Diamondbacks scored three runs in the eighth innings, all of which were against Phillies' Craig Kimbrel. Rob Thomson was visibly upset by the team's poor pitching in the post-game media interaction:

“You come back tomorrow and play good baseball, and you get your ace on the mound. I think that's the best way to do it.

"Yeah, we didn't have momentum at the start of the game, and then we got it back," Thomson added. "And then I thought Hoffman and Strahm and Seranthony did a nice job too, but for some reason at the back end of our bullpen, we just didn't throw strikes tonight. It's a rarity.”

Everything about NLCS Game 4; Phillies vs Diamondbacks

In a bullpen game, the D-backs had Joe Mantiply on the mound, whereas, Cristiopher Sanchez started the proceedings for the Phillies.

Arizona scored two runs, a run each in the second and third innings to take an early 2-0 lead. The Phillies got right back in the game by scoring a run each in the next two innings. Kyle Schwarber who is in red-hot form blasted another home run in the top of the fourth against Kyle Nelson.

Philadelphia went on to score three more runs in the sixth and seventh innings and took the lead 5-2. The D-backs scored again in the seventh to make the game 5-3.

Thomson called for his ace reliever Craig Kimbrel to start the eighth innings. However, the decision didn't maintain its course as Kimbrel gave up three hits and leaked three runs before exiting the mound. Pinch hitter Alek Thomas hit a two-run home run to tie the game. Soon after, Gabriel Moreno scored a game-leading hit as Ketel Marte scored for the D-backs, resulting in a 6-5 lead.

Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald closed out the game after striking out three in the ninth and penultimate innings.