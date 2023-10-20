?Philadelphia Phillies may have lost the NLCS Game 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field but manager Rob Thomson thinks this defeat was a one-off, and not a result of complacency. With this win, the Dbacks have crawled back in the NLCS and now the best-of-seven series currently stands at 2-1 in favor of Philadelphia.

In a post-game interaction, Thomson remained in high regard for his team and praised Dbacks rookie starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt for an exceptional outing.

“Not lack of focus, I can tell you that," Thomson said. "These guys were locked in today coming into the ballpark, and all the work was really good. I think Pfaadt pitched very well. And we saw a couple of guys we haven't seen so far in the playoffs with Ginkel and Sewald and Thompson. Just have to dust yourself off and come back tomorrow, and that's what this team does.”

The Phillies will need to find their momentum back in the series in Friday's Game 4 at Chase Field.

Everything about NLCS Game 3; Phillies vs Diamondbacks

The starting pitchers from both teams were brilliant and didn't let anything happen while they were on the mound.

For the Dbacks, rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched 5.2 innings for zero runs, gave up 2 hits, struck out nine and walked none. Similarly, Philadelphia ace Ranger Suarez also pitched 5.2 scoreless innings for three hits and seven strikeouts.

Both the teams scored a run in the seventh inning. Bryce Harper scored for the 'Red Army,' while Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove in Alek Thomas with an RBI double.

The ballgame was tied 1-1 till the ninth inning. The Diamondbacks reliever Paul Sewald shut out the Phillies' offense in the ninth, after allowing only a walk. However, Dbacks grabbed the win after Philadelphia closer Craig Kimbrel gave up a walk-off hit to Ketel Marte in the final inning.