Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Nick Vespis' fiancee, Danielle Bieberlee, applauded President Donald Trump's latest executive order aimed at banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

The participation of transgender athletes has long been a debate. The executive order, titled "Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports," aims to enforce Title IX protections by preventing transgender women from competing in female sports categories. With an aim to protect fairness in women's sports, Trump declared the movement the end of the "war on women’s sports."

On Wednesday, Danielle shared the news post on her social media story and captioned it simply:

"Protecting women" accompanied by clapping emojis.

The Trump administration is also lobbying for the NCAA, the Olympic Committee, and state governments to comply with this executive order and reframe their interpretation of anti-discrimination rules. If schools do not comply, Trump has threatened to cut federal funding.

Danielle is super proud of her future husband Nick Vespi

Hailing from Miami, Florida, Nick Vespi has come a long way. After playing college baseball for Palm Beach State College, Vespi was drafted in 2015 by the Baltimore Orioles. He made his major league debut in May 2022.

Last year, during the middle of the season, when Vespi was part of the Orioles active roster, his fiancee, Danielle, who he got engaged with on Dec. 2023, posted a heartwarming photo from Camden Yards.

"It’s been one of life’s greatest joys to be in those stands wearing your jersey. I wonder how pumped the little boy in the last slide would be if you told him you’d be here today 🧡 family day 2024 ⚾️" she wrote.

Along with several photos from the day, she also shared a nostalgic photo of Vespi, perfectly aligning with the thoughts of the caption.

Last year, Vespi made 11 appearances for the Orioles, posting a 2.92 ERA across 12.1 innings. He became a free agent and signed a minor league deal in December with the Philadelphia Phillies.

After the deal was announced, Vespi bid farewell to the "Birdland," (Orioles), while expressing excitement for what's to come in a post on Dec. 20.

"Birdland - it’s been an incredible ride," he wrote in the caption. "I just want to take this opportunity to thank all of my teammates, coaches, and most importantly the fans for making my time unforgettable. I will forever cherish it all.

"As I look ahead, I’m excited to start a new chapter with the Philadelphia Phillies. I’m eager for the opportunities that lie ahead and can’t wait to see what the future holds. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey!"

With a new team and new surroundings, Nick Vespi hopes to make the active roster by doing well in Spring Training, which starts on Feb. 12 for Phillies' pitchers and catchers.

