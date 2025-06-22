Phillies pitcher Tanner Banks' wife shows "terrible" side of baseball, pleads to stop vile remarks against their young son

Playing in the major league is the ultimate dream for any baseball player. However, competing at the highest level also has its downsides.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tanner Banks was the recipient of vile comments from a section of fans. His wife, Chandler, shared a snap of the remarks directed at the Phillies pitcher and their family on Instagram on Saturday.
"This is the side of baseball people don't see. It's terrible! and needs to stop. Please be kind to these players and their families," Chandler captioned her story, highlighting the comments from a fan.
The comments were from a post for their son's birthday in October 2023. The comments have since been deleted.
"Happy birthday to our big 4-year-old! There is never a dull moment with this fun spunky boy! We love you so much! Thanks for being you and bringing so much light to our family."
The comments were likely made after the veteran Phillies reliever's performance against the New York Mets on Saturday. He was taken out of the game after pitching just 0.1 innings.
Tanner Banks was taken off as the Mets blew past the Phillies to level the series
With the Mets leading the Phillies 5-4 in a hard-fought contest heading into the sixth inning, Tanner Banks conceded a two-run double to New York star Francisco Lindor.
The Mets added four unanswered runs to ease to an 11-4 win after Banks was taken off the mound. The Phillies pitching staff received flak for conceding a MLB record seven solo home runs in the game.
The win also saw the Mets join the Phillies at the AL East top spot with both teams holding a 46-31 record. One of the two teams will take the lead in the division after Sunday's series decider.