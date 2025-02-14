Phillies president bullish of team's chances despite Dodgers & Mets' massive signings of Juan Soto, Roki Sasaki & others

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski recently spoke about their preparations for the upcoming MLB season and shared his confidence in the team. The 68-year-old is a seasoned executive in the major leagues, having started started working with MLB teams back in 1978.

Ad

When asked about how his plans to compete with the likes of the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers adding new stars in their team, Dombrowski said:

(8:37 - 10:39)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think we have a good team. I mean, that's the reality of it. We do have a very good team. I think we have tremendous starting pitching, we have some depth in that regard. We have good positional players, I don't think we have a glaring weakness out there anywhere. We like our pen, we thing it's deep. Some of those guys very good, and so we just like our ball club overall."

Ad

Trending

"We have a lot to accomplish during the season. Your success right now is very determined on how you do in the postseason a lot right now. I don't hear anybody say, hey the Phillies beat the Dodgers five out of six last year during the regular season right? We did. They've got a tremendous club, as do others in our league but I think we match up against anybody. Hope we get the opportunity to do that in October."

Ad

Ad

Dave Dombrowski started his career as a baseball executive with the Chicago White Sox as an administrative assistant in 1978 and has worked with several other organizations since then. He has worked with the Florida Marlins, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox over the years, filling in various executive positions.

Dombrwoski joined the Philadelphia Phillies in December 2020, serving as their president of baseball operations. They are coming off an impressive 95-win season in the MLB which ultimately ended in disappointment in the postseason. In a recent press conference on NBC, Dombrowski said he was confident in the team's ability to compete in the postseason and hopes for a better finish this year.

Ad

Phillies president Dave Dombrowski shares update on relivers missing from Spring Training

Philadelphia Phillies started Spring Training camp with pitchers and catchers this week but have some players yet to report for training. Relievers Koyo Aoyagi and Guillo Zuñiga have not yet arrived, and president Dave Dombrowski says that they will join the team by the end of the week (via NBC Sports):

Ad

"A couple of guys will be delayed just due to visa issues, they sould be here by the end of the week."

Expand Tweet

Phillies acquired relivers Koyo Aoyagi and Guillo Zuñiga during the offseason this year, adding some depth to their bullpen. Dombrowski has clarified that none of the players have any injury issues, and will be present in training in the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback