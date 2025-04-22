Phillies and Rockies legends top Freddie Freeman's fear list

Dodgers star Freddie Freeman recently named the players he feared the most when his career was just beginning in the majors. The three-time Silver Slugger Awardee revealed that a particular player from the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies made him uncomfortable when he was still trying to make a name for himself in the league.

Ad

Freeman is known around the league as one of the calmest and amicable players and at times, even likes to joke around during games. He takes the game lightheartedly more than other players without losing his competitive edge which makes it surprising that he's actually intimidated by other competitors.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Chase Utley [was] scary. You know him and he's just so intense. But we have actually built a great friendship and relationship. But when I first got in, he did not talk to anybody and he was very scary," said Freeman. (20:45-21:02)

Freddie Freeman named Phillies legend Chase Utley and Rockies legend Charlie Blackmon as the players whom he most feared due to their quiet nature. In an interview with Chris Rose on the JM Baseball channel, the Dodgers star was thankful that he built a good relationship with the two as time progressed — a stark contrast from when he was just starting as a professional ball player.

Ad

"Charlie Blackmon doesn't say a word to anybody at first. So that was my thing when Charlie would get over [at first base], I would try and get him to talk a little bit so it was like a little game for me." (21:05-21:20)

Freddie Freeman rescues Dodgers in close affair

Freddie Freeman's sacrifice fly on the top of the eighth inning was the deciding factor in the Dodgers' 1-0 victory against the Rangers last Sunday. Freeman drove in Will Smith for the sole run of the contest as the squad claimed the series in the showdown between the last two World Series champions.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After missing some time due to injury to start the year, Freddie Freeman has slowly crept up the ranks and has established a respectable slash line for himself. The former MVP has tallied four home runs with nine RBIs and three doubles while batting on a .282/.370/.667 clip with a 1.036 OPS.

The next challenge for the squad is against the Cubs as they travel to Chicago for a quick two-game series. It should be remembered that the Cubs have had the Dodgers' number this season — including an embarrassing 16-0 shellacking on April 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More