Phillies and Rockies legends top Freddie Freeman's fear list

Dodgers star Freddie Freeman recently named the players he feared the most when his career was just beginning in the majors. The three-time Silver Slugger Awardee revealed that a particular player from the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies made him uncomfortable when he was still trying to make a name for himself in the league.
Freeman is known around the league as one of the calmest and amicable players and at times, even likes to joke around during games. He takes the game lightheartedly more than other players without losing his competitive edge which makes it surprising that he's actually intimidated by other competitors.
"Chase Utley [was] scary. You know him and he's just so intense. But we have actually built a great friendship and relationship. But when I first got in, he did not talk to anybody and he was very scary," said Freeman. (20:45-21:02)
Freddie Freeman named Phillies legend Chase Utley and Rockies legend Charlie Blackmon as the players whom he most feared due to their quiet nature. In an interview with Chris Rose on the JM Baseball channel, the Dodgers star was thankful that he built a good relationship with the two as time progressed — a stark contrast from when he was just starting as a professional ball player.
"Charlie Blackmon doesn't say a word to anybody at first. So that was my thing when Charlie would get over [at first base], I would try and get him to talk a little bit so it was like a little game for me." (21:05-21:20)
Freddie Freeman rescues Dodgers in close affair
Freddie Freeman's sacrifice fly on the top of the eighth inning was the deciding factor in the Dodgers' 1-0 victory against the Rangers last Sunday. Freeman drove in Will Smith for the sole run of the contest as the squad claimed the series in the showdown between the last two World Series champions.
After missing some time due to injury to start the year, Freddie Freeman has slowly crept up the ranks and has established a respectable slash line for himself. The former MVP has tallied four home runs with nine RBIs and three doubles while batting on a .282/.370/.667 clip with a 1.036 OPS.
The next challenge for the squad is against the Cubs as they travel to Chicago for a quick two-game series. It should be remembered that the Cubs have had the Dodgers' number this season — including an embarrassing 16-0 shellacking on April 12.