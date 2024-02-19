Phillies Rumors: Club could pivot to star free agents if extension talks with ace don't work out, per report 

The Philadelphia Phillies are all set to start spring training in a few days, but they might secure a deal with one of the top free agents in the market. If things don't work out between Zack Wheeler, the club remains one of the top suitors for Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery.

The team will discuss Wheeler's extension and hope to retain their ace. Wheeler will become a free agent after the 2024 season. However, the franchise would not want to miss a chance to sign one of the free agents.

While it depends on Wheeler's extension talks, the Phillies can use the opportunity to grab one of the top pitchers. In an interview with MLB Network, former general manager Jim Bowden said Snell would be their top choice.

"If Wheeler’s camp gets greedy, David Dombrowski could pivot to Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery right now. And then he could play this year with Wheeler, Nola, [Montgomery/Snell] as his first three starters. Backload [the] deal and let Wheeler walk as a free agent,” Bowden said.

The Phillies will look to strengthen their rotation

The Phillies will have a strong starting rotation if they strike a deal with Snell. The team will have three strong pitchers for the upcoming season: Aaron Nola, Wheeler and Snell.

If things don't work out between Wheeler, they could use him for this season and let him go as a free agent. Montgomery is also one of the options, but Snell will be the right choice to strengthen their rotation.

Wheeler has been incredible since joining the Phillies. The franchise will look to extend their ace, especially after their intense chemistry. The talented pitcher has been at his best with the team. Last season, he posted a 3.61 ERA with a solid WHIP of 1.08 in 192 innings pitched.

It will be a tough decision to let go of Wheeler, but if the price is too high, they may as well give it a shot with Snell. The Phillies must act fast to strike a deal with Snell or Montgomery. The Yankees were the only team to make an offer to Snell during the off-season.

