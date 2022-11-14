Phillies Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies linked with star shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency

Xander Bogaerts has become the modern face of the Boston Red Sox after completing 10 seasons with the team from 2013 to 2022. However, it is finally time to close the book on his career in Bean Town.

Now that he has hit the market, there are a lot of suitors interested in Bogaerts. The LA Dodgers and Minnesota Twins are among some of the teams rumored to be interested.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Phillies are believed to have real interest in Xander Bogaerts, Phils honcho Dave Dombrowski has strong link to Bogaerts from his Boston days. Phillies are believed to have real interest in Xander Bogaerts, Phils honcho Dave Dombrowski has strong link to Bogaerts from his Boston days.

However, insider MLB information points to the Philadelphia Phillies as the forerunners in the Bogaerts sweepstakes. Phillies Executive Vice President Dave Dombrowksi was the head man at the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019, and oversaw Bogaerts' big contract extension.

Since he is an electrifying player with a plethora of skills, it is likely that whichever team nabs him will do all they can to nail him down under a multi-year deal.

The truth is, Bogaerts wants to win. Under the current circumstances in Boston, that will not happen anytime soon. Expect a big-time contender to sweep up the prized infielder soon.

Xander Bogaerts's MLB timeline

Bogaerts comes from the small island of Aruba and was originally signed by the Red Sox in 2009 as a 16-year old who was good enough for MLB scouts to take serious notice of his abilities.

Boston Strong @BostonStrong_34 Jim Bowden predicts that the Red Sox will extend Rafael Devers this offseason to a 10-year/$300 Million+ deal but he also predicts that Xander Bogaerts will leave and sign with the Phillies. Jim Bowden predicts that the Red Sox will extend Rafael Devers this offseason to a 10-year/$300 Million+ deal but he also predicts that Xander Bogaerts will leave and sign with the Phillies.

He agreed to a 6-year contract extension with the Red Sox in 2019 in a deal that would see him make $120 million between 2019 and 2025. However, it became clear by late 2022 that Bogaerts had no intention of finishing out his contract.

He decided to opt out of his contract three years early which made him a free agent for the first time since he first signed with the Boston Red Sox back in 2009.

During his 10 seasons with the Red Sox, Bogearts won 4 All-Star designations and 4 Silver Slugger Awards. He hit 156 home runs and 683 RBIs, registered a batting average of .292 and stole 74 bases with the Sox.

