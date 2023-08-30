Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper went deep in the game against the Los Angeles Angels as his side won 12-7. After the game, he spoke about what drove him to do well for his team.

The Phillies recorded a home series win over the Halos, sealing the first two of a three-game series. They have now gone five on the trot, having swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the previous series. The NL pennant holders are solidifying their bid for the AL Wild Card spots.

In the game against the Angels, Bryce Harper matched Luis Rengifo's solo shot in the second frame. The Phillies veteran went deep into right field off an 89 mph 1-0 pitch by Tyler Anderson that traveled 432 feet into the right side of the stands.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking about his home run, the 30-year-old said he was dedicating it to a fan named 'Chuck'. While on his way to the game, Harper had tuned into WIP-FM, a commercial radio in the Philadelphia region. A fan named Chuck had called on the radio and was passionately speaking about the team and the players.

That's when Harper decided that he'd go deep in the game for the young fan who expected his team to do well.

“We come in here and play with the Phillies across our chest,” Harper said (via The Athletic). “We're all family, we're all pulling on that same rope. We just have a great group in here. Lot of fun and a really good team.”

"I'm going deep tonight for Chuck," he added.

You can watch the full video here:

Expand Tweet

Bryce Harper hits his 299th career home run

Bryce Harper's dinger in the second innings of the game was his 299th home run ever. He started the season at 286 and has scored 13 homers in the 97 games played so far.

His next shot will be his 115th for the Phillies and 300th overall as he is set to become the 158th player in MLB history to achieve the feat.