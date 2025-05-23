Phillies star, not named Bryce Harper, in rarified 2-man club with Juan Soto

Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber was always a power hitter, but this season it seems like he has breached a higher level. Schwarber is off to a hot start to the season and is leading the majors with 17 home runs. However, it's not the only stat where Schwarber has separated himself from the rest of the field.

When talking about elite hitters in Major League Baseball, Juan Soto's name almost always comes up. Phillies' Schwarber joins him in one statistical category.

According to MLB analyst Sarah Langs, only two players in the entire league currently rank in the 90th percentile or better in both hard-hit rate and chase rate: Soto and Schwarber. Even more impressively, both sluggers sit in the 96th percentile or higher in both categories.

In 2025, Schwarber's not only trying to peel off the baseball with his hard hits, he is also preaching patience at the plate, as seen by his high walk rate. In 50 games this season, he has already walked 38 times. A full season projection suggests he would end up getting walked 123 times. It would be an improvement from 106 walks in 150 games last year.

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber getting charged up ahead of free agency

Kyle Schwarber will become a free agent after this season. The 32-year-old is after a five-six-year deal worth close to $100 million if not more. The way he is hitting, it won't be hard to find him suitors willing to stake out such money.

Several analysts have already predicted the said figure, including ESPN's Jeff Passan, who said the $100 million figure is “eminently reasonable,” as did Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The drawback for Schwarber is his age and the designated hitter position. Not many teams want players who permanently block their DH spot, as it hinders their rotation. Some teams, like the Dodgers, already have a permanent DH hitter in Shohei Ohtani. So they won't go after him. The Yankees have Giancarlo Stanton and the Phillies themselves have an ageing Bryce Harper to take care of.

As such, several big market teams might already be out on him. Thus, a drop from $100 million to $80 million remains a possibility. However, any team taking a crack at him might be in for a good steal.

