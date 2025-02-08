Phillies teammate spills the beans on Bryce Harper’s Super Bowl LIX plans

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is a big fan of the city's NFL franchise the Philadelphia Eagles. His teammate Bryson Stott is also an Eagles fan and the duo is expected to be rooting for the team when they teak on two-time defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

The Phillies infielder spilled the beans on their plans for the Super Bowl on MLB Network after being queried about it based on their association with the Eagles.

He said:

"No (on watching the Super Bowl with Harper), We'll be in Florida and probably head to the complex. Talk to some of the guys that are down there and cheer them (Eagles) on."

MLB Network's Harold Reynolds found it interesting that the players were reporting to the Spring Training complex earlier than he expected. Stott reasoned by saying:

"A lot of guys kind of go early and we're excited to get back, so just getting down there as early as possible and getting back in the baseball field around each other, and we like each other a lot. So, it's never too early to report."

The Phillies catcher and pitchers will report to Spring Training on Feb 12 with the rest of the roster expected to be in Clearwater by February 17.

Bryce Harper shared his support for the Eagles during MLB offseason

The Philadelphia Eagles are not only hoping to stall the Kansas City Chiefs' juggernaut on Sunday but they also have payback on their minds as they were beaten by the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in 2023.

During the offseason, Bryce Harper has been rooting for the Eagles as the two-time MVP showed his support for the team ahead of their NFC Divisional Round clash against the Los Angeles Rams last month.

"Go Birds! Thank you and have a good day. Go Birds," Harper said in a video posted on his social media.

While the Eagles are fighting for a second Vince Lombardi Trophy, Bryce Harper and Bryson Stott will be hoping for a World Series berth later this year.

