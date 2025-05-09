Phillies urged to extend Bryce Harper's All-Star teammate by Reds legend for club house leadership

While Bryce Harper is widely considered the face of the Philadelphia Phillies, one Reds legend has singled out Kyle Schwarber as the team's leader and urged the management to extend him. The 32-year-old has been in fine form this season and is currently in the final year of his four-year, $79 million contract with the Phillies.

Ad

Kyle Schwarber is an established MLB veteran who has won a World Series title with the Chicago Cubs. Since joining the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022, the slugger has been a consistent performer and has been named the NL home run leader once.

Despite being in his 11th season in the major leagues, Schwarber continues to improve as a player and remains a leader in the clubhouse.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Thursday's episode of The Mayor's Office, Cincinnati Reds legend Sean Casey takes a look at Schwarber's time with the Phillies, saying:

Ad

Trending

"I just feel like Schwarber is raking lefties, driving. The guy's got so much thunder in the bat, he's so scary. The ball jumps off his bat, he's got unbelievable hands. I love Schwarbs because he just continues to become one of the best hitters in the game."

(0:30 - 5:48)

Ad

Casey went on to describe the slugger's leadership qualities and explain why Philadelphia needs to extend his contract this year.

"Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies, they got some things to deal with here because Schwarbs is a free agent at the end of the year," he said. I feel like he's only getting better and I really feel like he's the leader on that team.

Ad

"Thats a big one you got to decide. You got Trea Turner locked up for $300 million, you got Bryce Harper locked up for $300 million and he probably wants an extension. What does Schwarber come back for? The numbers are saying that he could be a $30 plus million player, I think he is, no doubt about it."

Ad

In 37 games this season, Kyle Schwarber is hitting a .263 average with 12 home runs and 28 RBIs. He remains one of the senior players in a team that currently sits second in the NL East, and they aim for the World Series title.

MLB analyst hails Kyle Schwarber's impressive numbers with the Phillies

Since signing with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022, Kyle Schwarber has been one of the best offensive players in the entire MLB. Analyst Brian Kenny took a look at the slugger's numbers over the last four years and said (via MLB Now):

Ad

"Kyle Schwarber works everywhere... You talk about a unique set of skill, there is nobody in baseball that does all of this."

Expand Tweet

Schwarber is currently on a 42-game on-base streak and is also tied in the lead for home runs this season, alongside Aaron Judge. Moreover, there has been a huge improvement in his hitting overall, and he looks more dangerous than ever from the plate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Borooah Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.



Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.



Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.



One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.



Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC. Know More