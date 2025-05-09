  • home icon
Phillies urged to extend Bryce Harper's All-Star teammate by Reds legend for club house leadership

By Nishant Borooah
Modified May 09, 2025 06:29 GMT
Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during the second inning of the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field (Source: Getty)
Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during the second inning of the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field (Source: Getty)

While Bryce Harper is widely considered the face of the Philadelphia Phillies, one Reds legend has singled out Kyle Schwarber as the team's leader and urged the management to extend him. The 32-year-old has been in fine form this season and is currently in the final year of his four-year, $79 million contract with the Phillies.

Kyle Schwarber is an established MLB veteran who has won a World Series title with the Chicago Cubs. Since joining the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022, the slugger has been a consistent performer and has been named the NL home run leader once.

Despite being in his 11th season in the major leagues, Schwarber continues to improve as a player and remains a leader in the clubhouse.

On Thursday's episode of The Mayor's Office, Cincinnati Reds legend Sean Casey takes a look at Schwarber's time with the Phillies, saying:

"I just feel like Schwarber is raking lefties, driving. The guy's got so much thunder in the bat, he's so scary. The ball jumps off his bat, he's got unbelievable hands. I love Schwarbs because he just continues to become one of the best hitters in the game."

Casey went on to describe the slugger's leadership qualities and explain why Philadelphia needs to extend his contract this year.

"Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies, they got some things to deal with here because Schwarbs is a free agent at the end of the year," he said. I feel like he's only getting better and I really feel like he's the leader on that team.
"Thats a big one you got to decide. You got Trea Turner locked up for $300 million, you got Bryce Harper locked up for $300 million and he probably wants an extension. What does Schwarber come back for? The numbers are saying that he could be a $30 plus million player, I think he is, no doubt about it."
In 37 games this season, Kyle Schwarber is hitting a .263 average with 12 home runs and 28 RBIs. He remains one of the senior players in a team that currently sits second in the NL East, and they aim for the World Series title.

MLB analyst hails Kyle Schwarber's impressive numbers with the Phillies

Since signing with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022, Kyle Schwarber has been one of the best offensive players in the entire MLB. Analyst Brian Kenny took a look at the slugger's numbers over the last four years and said (via MLB Now):

"Kyle Schwarber works everywhere... You talk about a unique set of skill, there is nobody in baseball that does all of this."

Schwarber is currently on a 42-game on-base streak and is also tied in the lead for home runs this season, alongside Aaron Judge. Moreover, there has been a huge improvement in his hitting overall, and he looks more dangerous than ever from the plate.

Edited by Ruth John S
